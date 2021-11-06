This is how the new liquid cooling that Xiaomi phones will have from 2022 works

Xiaomi’s new liquid cooling system is official. It’s called Loop LiquidCool and it will hit the first mobiles in 2022.

The Xiaomi phones from 2022 will have a new liquid cooling system that the company announced today, called Loop LiquidCool. It is a technology developed by the brand, inspired by the cooling solutions used in the aerospace industry.

In its announcement, the company has explained that this system uses a capillary effect to attract the coolant to the heat source, vaporize it, and efficiently disperse the heat to other areas.

To achieve this, Loop LiquidCool has a ring format circuit composed of several parts, including gas and liquid pipes, evaporator, condenser and recharge chamber.

To this day the technology development is almost complete, but the production of the first smartphones equipped with Loop LiquidCool is planned for the second half of 2022.

This is how Xiaomi’s new liquid cooling system works

On paper, Loop LiquidCool uses the same cooling method as liquid vapor chamber cooling currently used. The main change is in the new form factor, much more efficient by having several different channels for gases and liquids, which prevents the pipes from clogging or the cooling agents from mixing.

Depending on the brand, the ring shape of this system makes air resistance when driving is reduced by 30%, which allows a more fluid and efficient circulation. Also, by ensuring that circulation only occurs in one direction Thanks to the use of a Tesla valve structure, it is prevents gases from heading in the wrong direction.

To demonstrate the capabilities of this technology, Xiaomi has created a modified MIX 4. By subjecting it to half an hour of tasks that require a high computational load, Loop LiquidCool has managed to keep the device at a stable temperature below 47.7 degrees. Also, the processor remained 8.6 degrees lower than the “normal” version, with a steam chamber cooling system.

The mobile brands that heat up less

The Xiaomi’s first products with Loop LiquidCool cooling will be ready during the second half of next year 2022. It is possible, therefore, that models such as Xiaomi MIX 5 or the next generation of the “T” series could be the first to equip the technology.

