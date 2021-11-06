This is how the Kardashians have changed over the years | Celebs U

Ana Carolina

Before taking over the world after the success of their reality show, the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan looked very different.

It was in 2007 when the popularity of the kardashian family exploded. The premiere of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians quickly became a television success that crossed borders and as a result of the popularity of Kim kardashian, “the star socialite of the show”, the rest of her sisters also became television celebrities.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian They are the eldest daughters of Kris jenner, product of her first marriage to controversial attorney OJ Simpson, Robert Kardashian. After divorcing and marrying Bruce Jenner for the second time, Kendall and Kylie They were the last to join this famous clan of sisters who love fashion and selfies.

With the arrival of social networks, it was the minors of the home who gave a second wind to the popularity of their family, becoming popular influencers, so by 2016 the face of Kim Kardashian and her sisters became the obsession of the entire Internet, and with it, also its radical change over time.

From controversial injections of lip fillers, buttock implants, nose operations and liposuction qthat have been justified with the use of training girdles; This has been the turn of the Kardashian sisters over the years.

