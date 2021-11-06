This is how Scientology takes advantage of the misfortune of La Palma to attract faithful and funds

Related news

After the eruption of the volcano on the island of La Palma On September 19, many were the volunteers and associations that gave their help to those affected by the catastrophe. Hundreds of people from all over Spain collaborated both with donations and with help at the foot of the street that materialized in the collection of debris, the rescue of animals or the delivery of food and clothing for the affected families.

This wave of solidarity, however, has also brought with it the opportunism of various organizations, whose opacity and antecedents are largely known to the authorities. This is the case of the Church of Scientology, relatively recent entity in Spain that, according to alert from RedUne, “These days it has been posing as one more NGO on La Palma”. From this association that helps those affected by sects, they call on the population to be cautious.

“I know they have been these days with their yellow shirts, collecting debris and recording videos in the meantime,” he says Manuel Pérez Torres, psychologist and RedUne delegate in the Canary Islands. The sect expert assures that this coercive group is camouflaged among many other solidarity associations, but with a clear purpose. “Its purpose is to try to capture people on the street and then offer its followers audiovisual material that demonstrates the supposed greatness of Scientology.”

A cult amidst catastrophes

For more than 10 years, Andrés was within Scientology. To this day, he does not doubt the sectarian nature of the group, but warns of the little quality information that we have in Spain about this organism. “You have to be deep inside the Church to know how they act,” he describes. “Scientology takes advantage of humanitarian crises to get money and set up marketing campaigns,” he says. “You can recognize them by their yellow shirts, but at first they don’t tell you who they are,” he continues.

To this day, the ex-scientologist has left the congregation entirely. For several years, he considers himself to have been manipulated and deceived. Over a decade he was able to attend all kinds of recruitment events. “They tend to go to disasters to videotape and raise money at private events”, the Mint. Andrés assures that he still has debts from his time within Scientology. “First they offer you cheap courses to, supposedly, improve your self-esteem. Little by little they make you spend more money and they urge you to dedicate all your time to working for them. Then they destroy your autonomy ”, he recalls.

Lava and pyroclasts emitted by the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

EP

“They tell you they are saving you, they say they are saving the world and the volcano is perfect for them,” he continues. Andrew. In addition to this, he assures that Scientology has been sending the self-described as Volunteer Ministers to places that are in trouble. “They were in Argentina, in Haiti and, making history, even in the attacks of 9/11”, comments. In this way they would raise funds for their shell companies, which sometimes do not even appear to be linked to the organization.

But, without a doubt, what worries the victim most is how dangerous this doctrine can be. Hiding in a fictitious name so as not to reveal his identity, he is afraid of retaliation. Andrés also warns about the denial of Scientology. “I keep in contact with members, they reject vaccines, masks and have not complied with the restrictions during the pandemic,” he says. Currently, Andrés goes to therapy to recover from the years he has dedicated to the organization. “I have a lot to tell, but it’s hard to dare. I am afraid of the denunciations and threats ”, he laments.

Propaganda in misfortunes

“Hello, we are volunteer ministers and we are here on La Palma to help you reduce your stress so that you can face this situation with better spirits,” reads a Facebook post in which several people in yellow shirts claim to be helping to collect debris. “Contact us if you know someone who is very affected, disoriented or simply if you would like to help others by learning these practical tools and with immediate and visible results of improvement in the person’s mood”, they continue.

Subsequently, the organization leaves a phone number. “They look for vulnerable people”, assures the Canarian psychologist Manuel Pérez. However, the expert maintains that many of the publications that have appeared on networks have been deleted due to the complaints of hundreds of users. “Many people from La Palma realized that it was Scientology and many of us know that it is a dangerous sect”, relates. “The problem is that many others do not realize it and can be captured,” he says.

Although Volunteer Ministers bear the recognizable logo the religious doctrine of Tom Cruise, the Scientology cross is not a known symbol in Spain. “They carry the acronym SVM -Scientology Volunteer Minister- on their shirts, but I don’t think their goal is to capture at street level,” says Andrés. The ex-scientologist reiterates that the organization records amazing events with state-of-the-art cameras with the sole purpose of using the videos within the organization. “There are many influential people inside who leave their money at supposed charity events. There are millions that the Church takes clean ”, he communicates.

How Scientology Captures

Despite the fact that its presence at catastrophic events seems more designed to manipulate its own members than to attract new adherents, Scientology has a whole machinery designed to attract vulnerable people. “The most common method of recruitment is the sale of books at fairs and events”, Andrés warns. The organization often sells Dianetics, a self-help manual written by the founder of the Church of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard. “They ask for your phone number and call you to ask what you think of the book,” he says.

“It is also common to be stopped in the street to offer you a free personality test,” he continues. “It is the most common method of recruitment, they do a very long exam and the truth is that it tends to be quite right.” Andrés says that knowing your personality helps them perceive your weak points. “They offer you a free course and you feel that their therapy can change your life.” According to the ex-scientologist, little by little these courses are increasing in cost and require you to dedicate more time to them. “It is a manipulation so that you live only for them”, holds.

Andrés regrets that Scientology sometimes camouflages itself in social networks under other names. “They have an Instagram called MindPlus, full of motivational phrases and there they also offer free courses and talks ”, he says. Andrés is concerned about the large number of followers that these pages have, who often do not know who is behind it. “If you ask them if they are Scientologists they don’t deny it, but at first they avoid using their names to introduce you little by little,” he admits. “When you realize they have sold you their message and you are captured,” he remembers.

The fourth mouth of the La Palma volcano expels pyroclasts.

EFE

The psychologist Manuel Pérez also alludes to the dangers of Narconon, an addiction treatment program linked to Scientology. “It is a very expensive therapy, but the most worrying thing is that they seek to catch drug addicts, alcoholics and addicts at their worst.” As indicated, those vulnerabilities will be used against you when your thinking is different from his. Andrés, for his part, says that many of “his therapies can work like any therapy, like any other coaching, the point is that then they manipulate you, exploit you and use you,” he says.

Inside Scientology

Also known as the religion of the famous, the Church of Scientology was founded in 1953 by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard. This organization has been denounced internationally by former members who report abuse, scams and psychological manipulation. However, today celebrities such as Tom Cruise, John Travolta or Elizabeth Moss (from The Handmaid’s Tale) agree and publicize the message of this association born in the United States and present all over the world. Countries like France or Germany have described this group as a “dangerous sect”.

Shrouded in a religious appearance, the leaders of the Church of Scientology assure that each person “has a reactive mind that responds to the trauma of life, clouding the analytical mind and preventing us from experiencing reality.” Although, a priori, it may seem like one more scientific theory, former members like Andrés relate the suffering to which this statement has led them. “They tell you that you are the cause. That you run your life. At first this motivates you, but later, for example, they tell women that if they have been raped it has been because of their cause and because of their negativity ”, he describes.

“With the La Palma volcano they have the same idea, as if any other misfortune happens to you,” he says. Andrés assures that Scientology is a sect that you can only really know if you are inside it. “At first they don’t tell you, but they have a purely homophobic mentality.” The ex-scientologist tells how many homosexual colleagues were explained that “They were gay because in a past life they were a very successful woman and now they don’t accept the body they have in this reincarnation ”, he explains. “They tell you that you can and should change your sexuality,” he says.

In addition to believing in reincarnations and various theories that you can only know once you move up the hierarchical ladder, the leaders of Scientology force their followers to live mystical experiences. “They make you leave your body, visit other lives. I don’t know to what extent it can be a suggestion ”. The Church of Scientology is against psychiatric treatments for people with mental illness. “They know you very well and when you want to leave they publish everything they know about you on their websites. That’s why most of us leave in silence ”, concludes Andrés.

Follow the topics that interest you