The young singer and rap diva is called Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and is better known by her stage name, Cardi B. The American rapper, songwriter and actress of 29 years without caring what they will say, he went out with everything to show off his luxuries.

On October 11, the rapper turned 29 and celebrated in a big way, but not only because her celebration was in style, but because she showed the impressive gift that her husband gave her. Offset.

This is Cardi B’s multi-million dollar mansion on the inside

Cardi B he flaunts his fortune like few others and showed through a video on his social networks, your new multi-million dollar mansion inside and out. The artist Offset He is the one who has given it to him in the land of his origins, in the Dominican Republic.

That same day the surprise was such that not even the singer herself could believe it. Thus, with all his emotions, he let his more than 112 million followers see the first images of the impressive property.

“SOURCE: La Opinion”

While she was seen excited and touring the huge Mansion He said, “I can’t believe this! This was so amazing to me.” In a message, the singer assumed that she had shared with her husband her desire to invest in a property of that magnitude in the Dominican Republic

However, it was never expected that that wish would be fulfilled so soon. “I thought that he did not agree with me and preferred to invest in other things. How wrong I was!”, Explained the singer, visibly excited.

That’s how it is Inside Cardi B’s multi-million dollar mansion, it has all its immense and luxurious spaces. It has 6 huge rooms surrounded by large windows, 7 bathrooms, a tropical garden and views that are truly paradisiacal.

Originally, the idea was Offset, who decided before to consult the father of Cardi B. Before taking the step, he immediately encouraged him to what she said: “My father and you (and the baby) are the most important men in my life and it makes me very happy that they are so close and have that bond.”

If at some point the couple was in crisis, it seems that it was in the past because now they are more than happy, not only with the arrival of their second child, but with this billionaire Mansion in the middle of paradise. “I love you so much that I can’t wait for my hangover to pass to show you all my love,” said the singer.

Did you already know her inside? See the full tour he shared Cardi B in their networks.