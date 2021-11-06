These are the manicurists who make the most sought after nails

Although decades ago nails were always worn in their most natural version, red or pearly tones as our grandmothers wore, now manicures have become a source of proposals with makeup trends proposed by the experts. In addition, the proposals are the most striking when it comes to wearing them in a myriad of ways, from gel nails, to nail extensions… are just some of the most requested services. And part of the fault lies with the manicurists of the celebrities who do not stop inspiring us in their Instagram accounts with their trendy nail colors and trend manicures that we will wear again and again.

Because if you want to find the best trend manicure or nail design, follow these famous manicurists who will undoubtedly surprise you.

Betina Goldstein

Julia Gardner, Shailene woodley, Eiza Gonzalez are just some of the celebrities who have passed through the hands of Betina Goldstein, who also nails actresses like Zo kravitz or Florence Pugh, among others. While some of its nail art designs They are for experts, every day hangs on your account ideas manicures that you can easily do at home with the most inspiring and trendy nail polish colors. From skittle nails, to French manicures, ombr …

Tom bachik

Maybe you don’t put a face on it, but Tom Bachik is responsible for Jennifer Lopez’s crystal-effect nails and her glitter nails. Selena Gomez or the stiletto nails that Heidi klum on different occasions. On her Instagram feed she gives endless ideas and inspiration for manicures in trendy shades to come. If you want to get ahead of the manicures of the celebrities, be sure to stop by on your own.

Lucero hurtado

The manicurist Lucero hurtado She is not only an ambassador for the nail polish firm IPO, is also one of the most recognized nail artists in Spain and through her hands they have passed from Tamara Falc to Sara Carbonero through actresses such as Penlope Cruz, Hiba abouk, Ester Expsito, Blanca Surez, Ana de Armas and Monica Bellucci, among others. Predict what will be the trend nail colors of the season with the best designs and tutorials to recreate the best manicures at home step by step. Without a doubt, a true nail guru that you should follow.

Cam Tram

The three-dimensional effects on the nails are the designer’s strong point Cam Tram who has worked to design the nails of the parades of Jacquemus, Courrges or Chanel. Marble effect, metallic, simulating drops of steel … metallic have made celebrities like Gigi hadid have bet on it for their futuristic nails and silver or Emily Ratajkowski She wears her fake animal print manicure, with a beige base and gold leopard spots with a black outline.

Lisa kon

In his Instagram claim he points out that he does “probably the best manicures in California” and he must be right when Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber put themselves in his hands. We are talking about the nail artist, Lisa Kon who is an expert in French manicures of colors, but also in a myriad of shapes, lengths and styles. He is also a fan of the combination of enamels matte, with other brighter ones that are always the object of desire on the net.

Mei Kawajiri

Work with stars like Hailee steinfeld and Blake Lively when it comes to designing your spectacular nails. We talk about Mei Kawajiri, an expert in elaborate nail art and charms with acrylic and false nails. His designs include his comic characters such as miniature tea cups. An inspiration to choose some of them and incorporate them into your manicures.

Alicia Torello

When it comes to nail art, sometimes less is more, and the work of manicurists like Alicia Torello proves it. Her fans include Anne Hathaway and Emilia clarke or the model Elsa hosk who do not hesitate to trust her for their manicures and nail art designs. Points, lines, patterns with animal or fruit print are just some of his incredible surprising ideas.

Michelle Humphrey

From Dua Lipa to Lily allen going by Priyanka chopra or Cate blanchett bet on manicures and nail designs of Michelle Humphrey, which stands out for its fun designs (it also makes them simpler) but which no one can resist as soon as it passes through their hands. And it is that when a design comes to mind, I play with him and he captures it in his iconic manicures. On more than one occasion, he has assured that he is inspired by a brand or a trend, or even an Instagram post that is fun for him. For her, nails try to express our own self so there is nothing like finding inspiration anywhere.

Thuy Nguyen

The manicurist Thuy Nguyen is a source of inspiration for all those looking for neutral tones to create simple designs of nail art but at the same time striking and that do not go unnoticed. Sometimes that means that your manicures have just black lines on top of nude nails or a colored dot at the base of each one of them. However, you can also find other more daring designs such as rainbow or iridescent print designs. Among her clients, they stand out Reese witherspoon, MIllie Bobby Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and Jessica biel, among other.

