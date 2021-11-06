These are all the new DIY recipes from Estela in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, the arrival of new recipes was confirmed and it seems that a total of two of them correspond to two new recipes that Estela gives us (although we can also find them in bottles on some Captain islands).

They are as follows:

Yellow Star Carpet: Requires 3 Star Shards

Starry Sky Carpet: Requires 1 Star Shard and 1 XL Star Shard

You have all the new recipes here. In the following video, you can see this and other secrets:

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news of the update, at this link.

Source. Image source.