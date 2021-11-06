these are all platforms where you can see them

The universe Marvel in the cinema is huge: in the MCU alone there are almost thirty films… and they are only about half of all those that have been made with characters in the house. Marvel hero adaptations go back much, much further back than ‘Iron Man’. Yes, much further back than Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’.

During the sixties and seventies (and after a not very glorious debut of the adaptations in the form of a chaste version of Captain America in the forties in serial format), we could see some adaptations of massive popularity and undeniable charm camp, like the Spider-Man series or Hulk. Isolated phenomena (and failures) in the eighties, such as ‘Howard’ or the great film The Punisher by Dolph Lundgren would lead us to a phase of massive popularity for certain heroes, which would lay the foundations of the MCU.

I mean, it arrives in the nineties the essential ‘Blade’, and from there, Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’, ‘Daredevil’ and the ‘X-Men’, heroes whose new incarnations we follow or will continue to enjoy shortly. There are corners with lesser-known heroes, such as Nicolas Cage’s ‘Ghost Rider’ or that approach to body horror according to Marvel that is ‘Man-Thing’. And in 2008 the MCU explodes with ‘Iron Man’ (and ‘The Incredible Hulk’, which we sometimes forget).

Its monumental success, in fact, does not limit the Marvel adaptations to that MCU that over time has ended up being owned by Disney. For a time Spider-Man, Fantastic Four and Mutants were from Fox, now the arachnid is from Sony and we have enjoyed little eccentricities like the incredible ‘Punisher: War Zone’. In any case, no less than 98 adaptations, which we list below with the platforms where you can see them. Good hunting and happy viewing of layers and spandex.

Disclaimer: So as not to mess up the list, we have eliminated all the animated series, most of which you can find on Disney +. That removes from the list both the mythical Marvel series of the 90s and the recent and superb ‘MODOK’, going through our very favorite Spider-Man series of the sixties.

All Marvel adaptations and where to see them

Captain america (1944): On Youtube

(1944): On Youtube Spiderman (1977–1979)

(1977–1979) The incredible Hulk (1977–1982)

(1977–1982) Doctor Strange (1978): Pilot

(1978): Pilot Supaidāman (1978-1979)

(1978-1979) Captain America (1979)

(1979) Captain America II: Death Too Soon (1979)

(1979) Howard … a new hero (1986): On Amazon Prime Video

(1986): On Amazon Prime Video Return of the Incredible Hulk (1988)

(1988) Trial of the Incredible Hulk (1989)

(1989) The Punisher: Avenger (1989)

(1989) The death of La Masa (1990)

(1990) Captain America (1990): In Filmin



