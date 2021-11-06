“there will be one or two pandemics in this century”

Raúl Ortiz de Lejarazu, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc).

The pandemic of Covid-19 It has been around the world for more than a year and it seems that, after all this time, it begins to subside and social life gradually recovers normal. Despite this, Raúl Ortiz de Lejarazu, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc) warns that this “lesson” should serve in the future, since “there will be one or two more pandemics in this century, even if they are not equal to this one.”

Ortiz de Lejarazu thus analyzes the management of the pandemic in the Special Lessons from Covid-19, promoted by Redacción Médica, and where the main actors from all areas analyze what this pandemic that started in March 2020 has meant. ” a placid and self-directed academic retirement this virus has arrived and has accelerated and changed everything “, confesses Ortiz de Lejarazu, who affirms that the health crisis has been a real challenge for him.

What balance do you make of the management of the Covid-19 pandemic?

I think it has lights and shadows. Among the first, the Science and Medicine have responded effectively through their scientists and health workers, good proof is the knowledge shared from the beginning pandemic, obtaining vaccines, etc. The improvement of international collaboration from the first months and the solidarity shown by people.

Among the shadows, the initial denialism or stubborn of some political leaders, the absence of experts visible from the communication of the epidemic alert of health interest, the deficient centralization at the beginning to achieve health resources by an inexperienced ministry, the kind of cruel and rigorous confinement that was done with the children or activities alone, the absence of diagnostic and assistance or protection means that fell on all the medical colleagues, nurses, assistants, orderlies, etc., causing suffering, stress and avoidable infections in hospitals.

What do you think have been the strongest points of Spanish health when it comes to coping with the pandemic? And the weak?

The powerful are the accessibility of the system unmatched in any other health that I know. Even in the worst moments there was greater accessibility to our healthcare than in other countries. The level of training and preparation of our health professionals must be reason for pride and above all the responsibility and professional dedication shown in the hardest moments that continue twenty months later.

The weak They have been subject to a system that is more prepared to attend a chronic pathology to the stress of an acute and intense one temporarily without neglecting the other excessively. The myopia of some mid-level hospital managers and especially the absence of pandemic plans updated, reviewed, agreed upon and tested with the CCAA and the drills that some countries in the world (few) do with them regularly.

“Spain is chastened from this pandemic”

Spain like other countries remains “Chastened” of this pandemic. This has to be translated into notably improving the aspects mentioned above, taking advantage of the talent and professional excellence that exists in Spain, have updated directories of professionals and scientists. Boost industries from the field of biology, vaccines and health resources that allow us in some fields to be fully or partially self-sufficient. Enhance in political parties the portfolio excellence or sections dedicated to health that, because they are decentralized, do not usually have great management figures or poor advisers. I think this “lesson” should serve in the future. There will be one or two more pandemics in this century, even if they are not equal to this.

What personal learning does the Covid-19 pandemic leave you?

Fundamentally that of social and human behavior with evolution of the pandemic. In the scientific order it has been a great challenge for me, of study, conferences, interviews, advice to companies, etc. When I was planning a placid academic retirement and self-directed this virus has arrived and it has sped up and changed everything. This year and the past in the NIC of Valladolid (National Influenza Center del Gisrs) we have published more articles, interviews, book chapters etc, than in 2019, and this has been caused by the pandemic alert. Neither my colleagues or colleagues nor I have had time to get bored. AND this follows.