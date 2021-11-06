The value of preventive medicine in these times

Preventive medicine is considered one of the medical practices most focused on the prevention of diseases and disorders, since its fundamental objective is to promote the protection of people’s health and a good quality of life.

It is a medical concept that has been taking a lot of strength in recent years, especially since the appearance of the Covid19 virus, which is why health institutions and government entities whose mission is to protect, promote, maintain the health and well-being of people and Similarly, anticipating illness, disability, and death have been focused on educating people of all ages on how to prevent the spread of disease.

All medical professionals have certifications to provide preventive medicine services, but it is the decision of each doctor to promote said clinical practice in primary and hospital care.

Types of preventive medicine

Preventive public health care directly involves government entities, since it is the authority’s responsibility to keep the population in good health and prevent the spread or appearance of diseases that could put the public health system at risk.

The specialty of preventive medicine is divided into 4 types:

Primary prevention: It is directly focused on healthy people, who do not have any disease or symptoms and is focused on the prevention of infections or spreads. It is highly effective as long as adequate promotion is done by medical and / or government institutions. Secondary prevention: It is one of the measures used when it is discovered that there may be a possible spread of diseases, it is also called early diagnosis, since it is based on the application of samples to populations to detect whether or not there is presence of viruses, bacteria or diseases that may be transmitted. It is a very good strategy, since it stops the spread and the affected people can be treated soon. Tertiary prevention: They are all actions dedicated to people who have a disease in order to prevent complications or do more damage to the health status of the patient in question. It seeks to provide effective treatments to achieve a rapid recovery of the person with health problems. Quaternary prevention: They are all the actions carried out by health agents in order to reduce and prevent the consequences of expendable or excessive interventions by the health organ.

In summary, preventive medicine is all those actions focused on the prevention and early detection of diseases that can affect one or more people and are supported by promotion by health entities and government institutions. This type of preventive information is usually displayed on billboards, television advertisements and even through radio broadcasts.

Prevention is improving people’s quality of life