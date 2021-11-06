The UN responds to Elon Musk with a plan to solve world hunger, following the offer of the tycoon to donate 6,000 million dollars

According to data from the UN World Food Program, 42 million people are at real risk of famine or conditions similar to it unless urgent help is provided.

Billionaire Elon Musk and David Beasley, director of the UN World Food Program (WFP), continue to exchange comments on Twitter on the issue of world hunger. This Wednesday, the senior official shared with the businessman in the social network a plan that would help 42 million people facing severe levels of food insecurity in 43 countries.

Last week, the Tesla co-founder said he was willing to sell a package of shares in his auto company and donate $ 6 billion, the equivalent of 2% of his fortune, if Beasley explained how that money would solve global hunger.

“$ 0.43 x 42,000,000 x 365 days = $ 6.6 billion,” Beasley shared the WFP calculations, noting that last year the United Nations program assisted 115 million people in 84 countries, highest figure since 2012. “It’s just a matter of scaling up“he added.

The problem of world hunger

According to UN data, world hunger “continues to increase at an alarming rate.” Recent estimates show that 282.7 million people in 80 countries they are experiencing extreme levels of acute hunger.

This represents an increase of around 110% compared to 2019, which is explained by widespread conflicts, growing climate crises and the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to experts, 42 million residents in regions of Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean they are at real risk of famine or conditions similar to it, unless urgent assistance is provided.

“As a result of the above, urgent funding is required for a comprehensive package of life-saving assistance in these populations,” emphasizes WFP. “Are needed $ 6.6 billion to provide such assistance, of which 4.2 billion would go to food distribution and 2.4 billion to cash transfers, “he concludes.