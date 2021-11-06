The six key changes in organizations that are coming in 2022

One of the most important focuses of 2022 will be the loyalty of key talent (Getty Images)

The last two years have been the best possible example of the exponential transformations that we are going through. COVID-19 marked a before and after in all the activities we carry out and work was no exception.

The scene of the pandemic was a kind of “universal psychological laboratory” and some studies indicate that the pain of the duel was the emotion that united us in 2020 to the almost 7,800 million inhabitants of the Earth. Mourning for the saddened and irreparable loss of almost 5 million people who left suddenly without their loved ones being able to properly fire them. But With the pandemic we lost many things: money, celebrations, face-to-face classes, trips, experiences. In the Laboral scene, one in six positions was lost that existed in Latin America and the Caribbean; 26 million jobs in total, according to a recent report from the International Labor Organization (ILO).

In 2021, on the other hand, the inhabitants of the planet are united the thrill of languor. A feeling that is halfway between flourishing and depression, that feeling of time passing without interest, of lack of energy, of passing without a clear direction, of stagnation and emptiness. As described Adam Grant in the New York Times, we’re “Looking at life through a foggy windshield”.

Now, the question is: what does 2022 hold in terms of human talent in the world of work? While recognizing that a black swan can change the landscape immediately, We can anticipate six major trends:

1-Health is first

The new wave, which has already emerged and which will continue to expand, will be that of mental and emotional health (Getty Images)

As well as the appearance of COVID-19 promoted physical health as an absolute priority, the new wave, which has already emerged and which will continue to expand, will be that of mental and emotional health. What was until recently taboo is now a central issue to consider and companies will have to quickly equip themselves with the necessary tools to respond appropriately.

How to achieve growth without impacting the lives of employees, increasing the quality of life and the “quality life” of all members will be a key challenge, as well as move from work / personal life balance to comprehensively balanced lives. The sustainability of each of the collaborators will be part of the permanent agenda. The psychological safety to build trust is another issue that is incorporated into the list of priorities for the new stage.

2-Talent as a scarce good

The best companies fight to incorporate the most talented people, who have become a “rare commodity” (Getty Images)

After a period of contraction in the demand for workers (with the exception of some very specific sectors), a new phenomenon is emerging: “The great resignation.” It is a huge number of people who decide, after the shock of the pandemic and for multiple reasons, leave the jobs they had to undertake new projects. Something that initially manifested itself in the most thankless or lowest-paid positions is now spreading to other categories, generating a new competition for talent.

The best companies fight to incorporate the most talented people, who have become a “rare commodity.” That is why one of the most important focuses of 2022 will be the key talent loyalty and the generation of renewed Employee Value Proposals (PVE), as well as the search for innovative mechanisms to incorporate talent by projects.

Diversity will evolve into specific strategies, practices and policies of diversity, equity and inclusion, being one of the ways by which the offer and much fairer and more representative environments of the times in which we live will be generated.

3-Lifelong learners

We are entering a time of revaluation of skills and competencies, with a boost in the growth mindset in all employees (Getty Images)

We have learned that critical capabilities do not necessarily equal critical positions or hierarchies. We saw that those with the key skills to ensure business continuity were not necessarily the people with the highest jobs and salaries. Now Fortunately, we are entering a time of revaluation of skills and competencies, with heavy investments in critical skills and driving the growth mindset in all employees.

The future of work has accelerated rapidly and the present demands improve human skills to be able to face it. The upskilling (improvement and optimization of knowledge) and reskilling (professional recycling) together with the redeployment (deployment of people to the most necessary sectors) will be strategies to which significant budgets will be dedicated.

To these approaches is added the outskilling: train those people whose jobs will be eliminated and for whom opportunities are not seen within the organization itself, preparing them to quickly re-enter the market.

But the obligation will not only be of the organizations. Increasingly, individuals themselves will assume a leading role, understanding that The era of a lifetime job and a lifetime profession is over, as Yuval Noah Harari points out, and we will all be lifelong learners. In that direction, free and open access educational platforms will play a key role.

4-State-of-the-art technology to streamline and enhance people management

Virtual reality and augmented reality will be increasingly adopted for learning and orientation to new employees (Getty Images)

If there is one aspect that has grown substantially in this period, it is the use of different technologies to facilitate people management processes. Among many others, we find People Analytics, that enables you to use powerful and detailed data to make informed decisions. Clearly that will continue to deepen and expand in areas unthinkable until recently.

It is also increasing the use of Artificial intelligence, especially for recruitment, with great opportunities to minimize biases. Similarly, the virtual reality and augmented reality they will be increasingly adopted for learning and orientation to new employees.

Applications to connect all interactions, from the most administrative aspects to recognition processes will become popular. Being able to carry all the information on your cell phone at any time and place in a simple, transparent and accessible way is a dream that is coming true. From now on, the cybersecurity it’s an ongoing concern — and a challenge — when technology expands to so many areas.

5-Culture is the best strategy

It will be key to foster commitment and promote more and more agility, learning from mistakes and rapid response capacity (Getty)

As stated in a study by Deloitte, the purpose went from being an aspiration to becoming a strategic priority. And it is already becoming the strategy itself. The topic that will begin to be discussed the most is the connection of personal and organizational purpose; its coherence and consistency.

The employee experience, with the multiplicity of aspects that it implies, will be a growing concern in order to promote the culture in each moment of truth; both remotely and in person. It will be key to foster commitment and promote more and more agility, learning from mistakes and rapid response capacity.

The development of the resilience and anti-fragility It will allow companies to generate the necessary preventive mechanisms to face new challenges and inconveniences.

6-New work and organizational models

New organizational schemes are coming: simpler, with fewer levels and eliminating low value-added processes (Getty Images)

The new reality has allowed companies to start designing new organizational schemes: simpler, with fewer levels and eliminating low value-added processes. The challenge will be to define a model of hybrid, flexible and distributed work, but do not lose social capital, considering the expectations of all members and generating new ways of collaborating. The office’s value proposition will be a novel challenge to address.

Heroic leaderships will evolve into a dynamic leadership system, empowering teams that will make up a network ecosystem and will interact in an increasingly collaborative and integrated way with suppliers and customers.

We can already anticipate it: the year 2022 will be as challenging as it is exciting and, as it affirms Dave Ulrich, it is the best time to focus on talent management. We have to continually work to co-create the next agenda.

* Alejandro Melamed is a Doctor of Economic Sciences (UBA), international speaker and disruptive consultant. Author of several books, including Tiempos para valientes (2020), Design your change (2019) and The future of work and future work (2017).