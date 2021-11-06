The results that Cruz Azul needs for Liguilla

The defeat against León complicated things for Blue Cross, you will have to grab the calculator and start observing the results of your rivals if you want to get the classification to the League. Although they still have a game ahead of them, they will have to be attentive to what happens on the last day and also to the pending games.

The crash at home left direct qualifying a bit more difficult for the Machine, but there is still a chance that will happen. With 23 units, the team of Juan Reynoso was stuck in sixth position in the leaderboard and this weekend will be measured against Cougars. In case of getting a victory, he would enter the direct qualification zone again, but things are very even.

With the hypothetical 26 points, the team would be in third position, just above León by goal difference, but with the condition that it will depend on the results of the nearby teams to know what its destiny will be.

What should happen for Cruz Azul to qualify directly?

With this somewhat dark panorama, several things have to happen. First of all, they must beat Cougars in order to add three units that leave them among the first four. The other challenge will be to wait for the results of the rest of the teams, as León will not have to win if they want to stay alive.

After the defeat of Toluca, the other team that would not have to win is Tigers, a team that also aspires to qualify directly and has just one match ahead. The other team that surpassed him in the standings is Santos Laguna, who should not win on the last date for La Maquina to achieve its goal.