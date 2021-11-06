the Parthenon of much of Hollywood film history

He has a movie that premiered this weekend on the Apple TV + platform, the apocalyptic Finch, but in recent months Tom Hanks has been incessantly promoting the Academy Award-winning Museum. The project, which takes decades of planning and 6 years under construction, was going to be inaugurated earlier but the pandemic changed the ways of making and watching cinema.

It can already be visited with the proper protocols (a Covid or PCR vaccine is required) and now that the borders of the United States are about to open to the world again, the actor, who is on the board and helps raise funds, he wants all the tourists to come see him.

Tom Hanks says the museum, designed as an airship by architect Renzo Piano on the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax, It is the Parthenon of the cinema museums in the world and that obviously has to be in Los Angeles, in the heart of Hollywood, where else.

“A jewel of architecture”

“It is a museum, a public space, a jewel of architecture” he promotes. By dint of passion, has helped raise part of the nearly $ 400 million it cost. And he calculates that it takes about three and a half days to go through it all; its seven floors, which include a terrace where you can see from the sea to the Hollywood Hills.



Director Pedro Almodovar’s gallery in the Oscar Museum.

The Academy feels great admiration for Pedro Almodóvar and that is why they offered him a gallery that exhibits his work and that the Spanish director himself designed. Divided into Noir, Comedy, Melodrama, Desire, Sorrow, Glory, Sexuality, Mothers, Bodies, Guilt.

“It’s a cocktail, a party, where you will meet the most vibrant characters on the planet ”recommended by Mexican actress Eiza Gonzålez.

El Chivo Lubezki, Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñarritu … Mexicans have their place in the history of local cinema. In the wardrobe area, which Cher assures has been in her case what inspired her to become an actress, Salma Hayek’s dress in Frida has an important placelike Shirley Temple and Julie Garland’s red shoes on The Wizard of Oz.



The dress that Salma Hayek wore as Frida Kahlo in “Frida” (2002). Photo Joshua White, JWPictures / © Academy Museum Foundation

Live the experience’

Walt Disney wanted to build it but couldn’t, or they wouldn’t let it. Likewise, true to theme park fashion, the Museum has an interactive section that was baptized “the Oscar experience”. Basically, it allows you to virtually go up to the stage where the ceremony is held annually, receive the award, take the Oscar and give your speech.

There are two movie theaters, today the critics are watching the movies they are going to talk about, and in many cases vote, in the awards season. Spike Lee, who has also been offered a gallery to show your personal items, including a Prince guitarHe wants school groups to gather in the street.

Tom Hanks shares that idea, that the museum serves to feed the imagination of the new generations of moviegoers, “that the boys learn to breathe cinema”.



Installation “El tiburo´n Bruce” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Photo © Academy Museum Foundation

The academy seems accept criticism of discrimination that you have received lately. In the makeup area they show those that were used in the past so that white actors were painted black. Or to get the complexion color of a “pale or dark Egyptian”, or “a Chinese.”

The Parthenon of cinema

From the dress used by Claudette Colbert as the protagonist of Cleopatra (1934), even the one used by Rita Moreno when she managed to be the first Latina to win an Oscar, Spielberg’s shark and the first technicolor camera, even the gift shop sounds promising.

Five centuries before Christ, Pericles convinced the Athenians to erect a temple on the Acropolis dedicated to the goddess Athena, as a testimony to the greatness of the city. He called it Parthenon.



Creature head designed and created by HR Giger for Alien (1979). Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo Joshua White, JWPictures / © Academy Museum Foundation

That’s what Tom Hanks is talking about. Cinema for him represents the effort of the arts community in Hollywood. His greatness? It can be, too. And he wants it to be seen. Who is going to say no to Tom Hanks? If he did the guided tours it would be even better.

IT IS