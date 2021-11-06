The new version of Ariana Grande impacts her fans: In lingerie, with tights and loose hair

By opening up to new projects, Ariana Grande surprised her fans by showing a new, more modern and futuristic look. The interpreter looked sensual by wearing a daring look that gave her a wild appearance, in lingerie, tights and with her hair down.

The American singer stars in a 2021 full of many changes. His new musical successes came hand in hand with the great news of his passage down the altar, after secretly marrying the real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

And in a new post, the 28-year-old artist provided a version of her image that many were not used to.

Dressed in lingerie surprises Ariana Grande

The singer of “Thank U Next” is ready to start a new facet. In the good style of Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, she has everything ready to become another famous singer who ventures as a businesswoman in the makeup branch.

Creating her makeup brand is a reality for Ariana Grande and she is already promoting her cosmetics line “Rembeauty”, which will launch in this month of November.

And for this experience, the singer shared an image with which she impressed everyone. From Instagram she wore a daring outfit: black leather bodysuit lingerie with transparent details on the abdomen.

A silver metallic miniskirt, tied at one end of the waist, was another part of her outfit with an overflowing futuristic style. She completed her look with tall silver pointy boots and mesh pantyhose.

Lying from the ground, Ariana Grande posed holding in her hand what appeared to be a large pistol, which was actually a giant version of a lipstick from her next collection, the Daily Mail detailed.

Her makeup also stood out amid her “dangerous woman” look, which all her fans talked about, impressed by her versatile transformation to star in her own promotional campaign.

The British newspaper reported that the singer has worked on her cosmetic line for two continuous years in secret, with a glamor reference inspired by the 50s, 60s and 70s.

