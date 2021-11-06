The networks explode against Chris Pratt for his message about the health of his son with Anna Faris

Chris pratt He is back in the eye of the hurricane after he published an image with his wife on his official Instagram account, Katherine Schwarzenegger, to whom he has also dedicated a romantic message. However, these words have not been the most accurate, as many have interpreted that he was attacking his ex-wife and also an actress, Anna Faris.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor was married to Anna for nine years, and in 2018 they took different paths, although they previously had a son, Jack, who is now 9 years old. He is not the only son of Chris, because with the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger he has also had a daughter, Lyla Maria, 1 year old.

So far so good, but Chris Pratt, showing how in love he is with his wife, wrote: “Find someone who looks at you like this! You know? We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter“.

Their son Jack was born with health problems

Precisely, the detail of writing “a beautiful and healthy daughter” has especially attracted the attention of his fans, who have not hesitated to attack him for this unfortunate comment, and is that Jack, his son with Anna Faris, born prematurely and suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Even Chris Pratt’s name has gone viral these days, and it is that many think that this is a very ugly comment: “This is all creepy, but it’s especially disgusting considering that his son with Anna was born with problems of Health“wrote a fan.

All of this is cringe but it’s especially gross considering his kid with Anna was born with health issues. Also a casual reminder that Chris attends an anti-gay church and follows white supremacists on Instagram lol 🙃 pic.twitter.com/I2RgFywtrB – Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) November 4, 2021

“Chris Pratt’s comment about his ‘healthy daughter’ could have been an unfortunate comment, or maybe he meant it. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for the beautiful Jack no matter what. That’s what matters.” wrote another.

Chris Pratt’s “healthy daughter” comment might have been an immeasurable foot in mouth moment, or maybe he meant it how it came off. Anna Faris clearly has enough love for beautiful Jack no matter what though. That’s what matters 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/5kStgsKK8I – Dave Grohl Enthusiast 🎄 (@tomspettys) November 4, 2021

An interpretation that is very different from the statements you have previously made about your son, whom you say is a “miracle”. As far as controversies are concerned, it is not the first in which he is involved, and it is that it has also been said that the church to which he belongs has accused him of homophobic.