The most beautiful wedding dresses in film and television

No wonder a romantic plot from any series or movie end at a wedding giving your protagonists the perfect happy ending that viewers often desire. Some of the weddings that have taken place in fiction have become true icons of the bridal sector, either because of the way they were performed, the originality of their decoration or, how could it be otherwise, the spectacular dress worn by the actress in the role of girlfriend.

Many of these designs belong to collections of real bridal firms and there are not a few brides who, after seeing a certain series or movie, have gone in search of the dress in question or one that looks like it, when they fall completely surrendered to a certain design. Thus, we review some of the wedding dresses of fiction that marked a before and after, due to their mediatic, historical significance or, simply, because they could not be more beautiful.

Frankenstein

Wedding dress from the movie ‘Frankestein’. (Universal Pictures)

Based on the novel ‘Frankenstein or the modern Prometheus’, in 1931 ‘Frankenstein’ was released, a film starring Brois Karloff, Colin Clive and Mae clarke who was the one who wore one of the classic cinema wedding dresses that have endured in the collective imagination over time. Elisabeth, who was the name of the character the actress played, was the fiancée of the dreaded monster and, for her wedding, she wore a piece designed by Edith Head which could well be worn by any bride today, thanks to its timeless pattern: lace sleeves and bodice, crossover effect and a light tulle turban-style veil, full of embroidered flowers.

The Godfather

Wedding dress from the movie ‘The Godfather’. (Paramount Pictures)

Connie Corleone’s wedding (Talia Shire) and Carlo Rizzi (Gianni Russo) marks the beginning of an emblematic series of films under the title ‘The Godfather’. Around this link some of the most relevant plots of the film revolve, but the truth is that the wedding dress in question does not go unnoticed. It is a vintage aesthetic design with guipure lace sleeves and neckline that extends into a voluminous A-line skirt, made up of several layers of crepe, silk and tulle.

Steel magnolias

Julia Roberts dressed as a bride in ‘Steel Magnolias’. (TriStar Pictures)

Although the most remembered outfits of Julia Roberts in fiction are the ones she wore in ‘Pretty Woman’ leaving half the world speechless, there are many occasions when she has dazzled in a wedding dress. Without going any further, the actress did the same in what was her first film success, ‘Steel Magnolias’. A film in which she gave life to Shelby Eatenton who dressed as a wedding with a fabulous bateau neckline design with details of 3D flowers adorning it and a tight bodice that gave rise to a maximalist skirt, very typical of the wedding dresses of the eighties like, for example, that of Princess Diana of Wales.

Friends

Monica’s (Courteney Cox) wedding dress in ‘Friends’. (NBC)

Not only did the movies give us great wedding dresses, so did the television series. One of the most iconic the one who wore Monica (Courteney Cox) at her wedding to Chandler (Matthew Perry) in ‘Friends’, due to the expected of the moment and because she already dressed in white on previous occasions and the audience wanted to know what her choice of final dress was: a simple satin design, with straps and a V-neckline, with a decorative lace on it, and a certain flare on the hem.

Sex in New York

Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) wedding dress in ‘Sex and the City’. (New Line Cinema – HBO – Darren Star Productions)

Unlike the previous one, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) wedding dress in ‘Sex and the City’ had to be anything but discreet. Thus, in the first installment of fiction made into film, she wore an incredible wedding dress created by Vivienne westwood, at her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth). It was a design with a strapless neckline, asymmetrical, in champagne-tone satin with a white hem and a lot of volume that, by the way, can be obtained in the ‘bridal’ collection itself from the iconic designer because, at the time, she launched a model with a very similar pattern.

Twilight

Wedding dress from the movie ‘Twilight’. (Summit Entertainment)

In keeping with her character’s personality, actress Kristen Stewart couldn’t wear a wedding dress in ‘Twilight. Amanecer (part 1) ‘that was not discreet, minimalist, although with small details that make the difference. A creation of Carolina Herrera that shortly after was put on sale and for which the dressmaker herself claimed to have taken into account the personality of the character of Bella. Silk sleeves, lace and a beautiful opening in the back were some of the elements that defined the piece.

Gossip girl

Blair Waldorf’s (Leighton Meester) wedding dress in ‘Gossip Girl’. (The CW)

The followers of the iconic ‘Gossip Girl’ series You will remember that there were two weddings that Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) faced: the first of them, with a French royal, for which she wore a wedding dress. Vera Wang, belonging to her fall 2010 collection, which, how could it be otherwise, was marked by the princess cut, tulle, sweetheart neckline and Chantilly lace; the second with his true love, Chuck Bass, who, although it was an improvised link, the styling could not be more measured: a fabulous Elie Saab dress, from her Couture 2012 collection, full of embroidery and rhinestones, in a beautiful blue color.

Velvet

Ana’s (Paula Echevarría) wedding dress in ‘Velvet’. (Atresmedia)

We cannot complete this selection without including a wedding dress typical of Spanish fiction, since there are also many very beautiful ones. One of the most remembered the one that led Ana (Paula Echevarría) at her wedding with Alberto (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) in ‘Velvet’. A romantic design by Rosa Clará, with a fitted body and a skirt with a lot of volume, with a bow detail at the waist. Although it is true that it was not the only one she wore in that final episode, since in a first attempt at the ceremony, the actress showed off a dress –also from Rosa Clará– retro style, sleeveless, with a shirt cut.