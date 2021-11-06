The Mercedes get off to a good start in Mexico under Bottas; Verstappen takes it easy

The Mercedes men got off to a good start at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez by leading the timesheets in the first Free Practice session. Behind them, and very close, has been Max Verstappen, who a priori leaves as a favorite for this weekend taking into account the characteristics of the circuit and the presumed better adaptability to it of the RB16B. The Ferrari team also gave a good feeling, as well as Pierre Gasly, very up in these first sixty minutes. Further back we have to go to see the McLaren men, who once again have taken it easy and have not been seen in the Top 10, although the different fuel loads used by the teams have had a lot to do with it.

The altitude, the sun and a very dirty track kicked off the first Free Practice session. The local hero, Sergio Pérez, was seen very early on the asphalt to the delight of those present. The Mexican completed his first minutes on hard tires, although the one who positioned himself at the top after his first attempt was Valtteri Bottas, who was quickly accompanied by Lewis Hamilton, both on soft tires. Different choices at Mercedes and Red Bull, as Max Verstappen opted for the white compound, as did his garage buddy. As is usual in this first section, we observed a time dance on the table, although the number ’77’ kept the best record provisionally. As soon as the ten-minute barrier was passed in this round, two yellow flags followed one another: the first, caused by Charles Leclerc, who touched the wall at Turn 16 and broke the rear wing of the SF21.

Double mishap

Seconds later, The same thing happened to Pérez, who lost control of the car also in the sixteenth turn and damaged the rear wing and diffuser. The one from Guadalajara got off the car so that the engineering team could change the flat bottom of the car, which would end up taking a total of 26 minutes. The stopwatch dropped and the times were still not very representative compared to two years ago in the same session. Lewis Hamilton reached the equator of these first Free Practice with the best time, but with Verstappen in the same tenth with a compound twice as hard. The Alpha Tauri were surprising, with Tsunoda 3rd and Gasly 5th, while the Ferraris took it easy, far from the Top 10 and with records much lower than those of the men at the top of the table.

The tables would turn for the Italians in the second part of Practice, as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc improved their performances to move up to sixth and eighth, respectively. For his part, with regard to favorites, the best time fell in Valtteri Bottas, who with a time of 1: 18.341 He crowned the timesheets ahead of his partner, very close to him, but both with records a second slower than two seasons ago. Verstappen settled for third place, while Checo did his best considering his inactivity and came in fifth after a promising Pierre Gasly, who as usual stood out in the first session on Friday. On your side, the McLarens took a back seat, ranking far from the top ten and repeating the ‘modus operandi’ to which we are accustomed this year. As a noteworthy fact, the drivers who have changed engine elements this weekend were confirmed: Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll, who will start from the back of the grid.

