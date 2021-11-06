The Marvel villain who could completely beat Thor

The first appearance of Thor on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) It was in 2011, when he starred in the movie he directed Kenneth branagh. Since then, he went through different moments until he even lost an eye, but he was always present at the heart of the saga, as one of the six Avengers originals. The next movie, Love and thunder, will arrive in July of next year and could be the farewell of the Australian in the franchise.

Does this mean that fans should prepare for the death of Thor? So far, only two central figures of the MCU died on screen: Tony Stark and Natasha romanoff. Steve Rogers managed to retire to live with Peggy, while Clint barton, Bruce Banner and his own Thor they went on with their lives. The next villain to face the god of thunder will be Gorr, the butcher god.

The first thing is to differentiate the canon from Marvel with that of the Norse mythology in which the character was inspired. According to the beliefs of the Scandinavian countries, Thor is destined to die during the Ragnarok, the battle between the gods of Asgard and the fire giant Surtr. In the comics, the route is different and according to the publications, Thor manages to stay alive until the end of time, when there is nothing left.

Those who came close to defeating Thor

There were some characters who were about to end the life of the god of thunder. Some, in fact, reached the MCU, What Hela on Thor: Ragnarok, and Loki in the first movie of Chris Hemsworth. However, the superhero always managed to get ahead. In the comics, the story was very similar, although there were some cases where his fate seemed to be different.

From the hand of Walt simonson He could be seen in the comics faced with Jormungand, the gigantic snake that seems to be the one that can kill him during Rangarok. However, he manages to defeat her, as also happens with the gods who feed on the destruction and the resurgence of Asgard. Known as “Those who sit up in the shade”, subjected the Asgardians to a constant Ragnarok until Thor managed to defeat them by taking the locals to Brixton, Oklahoma (similar to what happens in the MCU after the destruction of Asgard and it is seen in Avengers: Endgame).

