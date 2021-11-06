The Martians Strike Again! The chaotic and fun ‘Martians on the attack!’ by Tim Burton Returns, Available on HBO Max | Television | Entertainment

Playwright Jonathan Gems, the film’s screenwriter, compiled his experiences from the production in the text Mars Attacks Memoirs, which he published this year.

A fleet of Martian spaceships surrounds the major cities of the world and all humanity waits to see if they extraterrestrial visitors Really “They have come in peace”, as they claim. The President of the United States, James Dale (Jack Nicholson), receives assurances from science professor Donald Kessler (Pierce brosnan) assuring him that the mission of the Martians is friendly. But when a peaceful exchange ends in the total annihilation of the American Congress, the military demands a full-scale nuclear retaliation.

This is the argument of Mars Attacks! (Martians to attack!), the box office reverse of Tim Burton which at the same time is his masterpiece, chaotic and fun, and currently a classic of science fiction and strange.

Available on the platform HBO Max,, The film originally hit theaters in December 1996, just six months after another film with the same alien invasion theme, Independence Day, became the second greatest movie of all time and elevated Will Smith as an international superstar. The film established itself as a perfect Hollywood blockbuster, for its attractive and patriotic heroes who come together to defeat an overwhelming evil force, amid multi-million dollar action sequences.

Next to her, Mars Attacks! got up, or rather sat down, like the unsuccessful, by raising $ 37 million under its $ 70 million budget (according to Box Office Mojo).

But that not so simple detail does not detract from its merit. “It’s the closest Burton has ever come to being a punk rebel, which is appropriate to say considering the film is based on a series of collectible playing cards explicitly designed to annoy parents,” says writer and actor Tom Reimann in a statement. review on this story.

It is that between the jokes and the scenes that may seem a bit absurd, according to each viewer, Burton’s criticism of the politics of his country is really covered up, the real reason for this production. The main dynamic of the film is that those in a position of power (scientists, world leaders and the military) appear as cowards or caricatures of their own authority, who do not want to accept that simply they are not prepared to deal with the threats to society they protect. In contrast, Martians just want to wreak havoc in the funniest way possible.

Another curiosity about the film is that the story had been in the works since the 1980s, spearheaded by playwright Jonathan Gems, who wrote several drafts of this idea for Burton and was ultimately the only one who ended up taking the screenwriting credit in the film. cast. Gems also presented in the middle of this year, when the film was released on the subscription platform, his experiences of the production, in the text Mars Attacks Memoirs, a must-have book for die-hard fans of this misunderstood film title.