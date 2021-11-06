The lost covers of Katy Perry: her versions of other songs that you surely did not know

Katy Perry surprised the world a few days ago with his acoustic version of All You Need is Love, from the Beatles, a song much loved by all who, with his voice, has gained new followers. Sure your cover, for a GAP ad, it will be one of the songs that sounds the most this Christmas.

The truth is that if we have to review the career of Katy Perry we can enjoy some versions of mythical themes, especially, if we review his career on stage. There, the singer has left a good sample of what are some of her references and favorite songs. In fact, in 2014, he already covered the Beatles during a tribute to the British band. On that occasion, Katy Perry he surprised us by versioning Yesterday.

‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles

The song was written by Paul MCCARTNEY and you have to go back to 1965 to find its recording date. Yesterday It is an anthem, as well as one of the most recognized songs of the Liverpool band.

But you don’t just live on the Beatles and Katy Perry He has left us other musical pearls worth listening to again. His love and admiration for Madonna They are no secret and, whenever possible, he has performed some of his best-known songs. His versions of the Queen of Pop include Vogue and Like a Virgin.

‘Vogue’ by Madonna

The Madonna theme is one of the best known songs and was published in 1990. By the way, that the video clip of Vogue It was directed by the great David Fincher. Seven, Fight club, Zodiac and The curious Case of Benjamin Button are some of his great movies.

‘Like a Virgin’, by Madonna

Like a Virgin is one of Madonna’s great songs, first released in 1984. Its presence within pop culture is beyond doubt and, following in the wake, his presence in the cinema has also been notorious. The song is played on two well-known tapes as Reservoir dogs, from Quentin Tarantino and Moulin Rouge!, from Baz Luhrmann.

‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody Who Loves Me’, by Whitney Houston

The song was published in 1987 and awarded a year later with the award Grammy in the category for best female pop vocal performance. Katy Perry pays tribute to Whitney Houston as well.

‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ by Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry joins Nicki minaj to sing a real song, how is it Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. The original song belongs to Cyndi lauper and it was launched in 1983. Today it is a symbol of feminism. Even better known is the collaboration they made Katy Perry and Nicki minaj with the song Swish Swish.