The labor counter-reform, self-deception for fools

What matters is not the unemployed, or precarious workers, or the maintenance of quality employment. No. What really persecutes those who agitate to the paroxysm the Tridentine labor counter-reform is to present themselves with a prey between their teeth that allows them to cry out to their counterparts that they have fulfilled what they promised.

As in other capital matters – social shields, evictions, housing at a parsley price, etc … – the presumed redeemers urbi et orbi They carry the olive branch and the dagger in their beaks under their striking outfits. Listen to what the great champion said just a few hours ago: “The labor reform, technically, cannot be repealed. One thing is the political fetish and another is what we are going to do… ”.

Laughter, on the one hand, has been heard on the banks of the Sil river; imprecations, on the other, from Finisterre to Cabo de Gata. Hey, these are like that.

Doña Yolanda has been flatter than wide after the last delivery. Summing up friends: that after so much noise, so much promise, so much swearing before Lenin’s tomb, so much putting one’s hand before Bolívar’s sword, it comes and it turns out that the “repeal” is an impossible mission that not even Tom Cruise can star in .

To sum up even more, kind readers: that you are going to put a layer of makeup on when it comes to collective bargaining over business agreements. ad hoc and santaspascuas. Because the mother of the lamb is in severance pay, fundamentally, and they do not dare touch it. They always do the same: they ring the alarm bells, they turn on the reddened stove to finally give birth to the mouse. You will see how they will take out inflated chests, even with hormones, to try to show that they are not put ahead by Calviño, nor Von de Layer, nor Garamendi nor the morning star. The reality is that the tiny first vice president – with the invaluable help of some European funds to come – imposes her law beyond the spurs of another vice president who has ended up believing that it is real. No fuss or happening gestual. In the style of responsible rulers.

In the end, it will be, as the economic vice president always said: what Brussels says.

P.S. I ask, can the labor counter-reform work without the corporate seal? Definitely not.