The judge rejects Amber Heard’s petition and Johnny Depp can sue his ex-wife

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They put an end to their marriage in 2016, after being married for 15 months. Since then both interpreters have experienced a legal nightmare in court suing each other for physical and psychological abuse. This scandal has taken its toll on Johnny Depp, who has lost several important roles, such as his role in ‘Fantastic Animals‘or in’Pirates of the Caribbean‘.

Of course this dispute in court continues and Johnny depp take a step forward again. Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate has rejected Amber’s request to dismiss her ex-husband’s lawsuit. The actress filed this appeal in 2019, stating that the judgment and the British case that Depp lost against The Sun for defamation should be taken into account in her case.

In this way, Azcarate argues the decision to dismiss the lawsuit: “Heard argues that she was in contact with The Sun because they both had the same interest in the case. However, for the information to exist, Heard’s interest in your case must be identical to The Sun’s interest“.

And he ends by explaining: “The Sun’s interests were based on whether the statements published by the newspaper were false, while Heard’s interests were related to if the statements you posted were false“.

When will the war between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard end?

After Amber Heard published a note in the Washington Post in 2018 in which she spoke of the difficult situation faced by women who suffer from domestic violence, Johnny Depp sued her for defamation, clearly seeing that he was singled out, even though he was not mentioned directly. Since then there have been countless cross accusations in which both maintain that they were the victims and it seems that this legal battle does not seem to have an end.

At the moment the case continues in the United States and the final arguments were collected last July. Estimates on the judgment dictate that will last about four weeks So what in spring 2022 there will be a verdict and the final sentence.

