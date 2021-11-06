The Johnny Depp case and the chimera of the separation between work and author

Celebrity litigation is always a big deal for the media.

It is not uncommon to find examples of celebrities who are in the news for the judicial processes in which they are immersed. And see how their careers have been plunged into the void as a result of them.

We have recently witnessed the wave of criticism about the honorary award that the San Sebastián Film Festival plans to award to Johnny Depp due to the various causes that the actor has open for abuse on the other side of the Atlantic.

Undoubtedly, the reputational decline of this litigation makes many wonder whether or not the actor is worthy of this type of recognition.

The impact even reaches the jury itself, which has also been harshly criticized for being considered insensitive to the situation, all also against the background of the #metoo movement.

Cases like this make us reflect on whether the separation between work and author is possible. On whether or not differentiating between the personal and professional life of an artist is feasible and even desirable. On whether the presumption of innocence and the publication of the cases can coexist before they are tried.

The answers are subjective and are usually loaded with personal values ​​and political overtones. Even variable depending on the celebrity in question or the specific crimes you are facing.

Of which there is no doubt is that the reputational impact in this type of situation is inevitable and that legal defense cannot be the only one to which the famous person resorts to safeguard his image before a judicial process.

Communication becomes an essential element to manage, sometimes equal to or more important than the issue within the Chamber.

And not only for the accused, but also for other people or entities that may be related to him.

For example, if a production company wanted to hire Depp for its next film, it would have to explain. Also if any firm decides to hire you as an ambassador for its products. Or, in this case, as the San Sebastian Festival jury has had to do, arguing that “the function of a film festival is not to judge the conduct of members of the film industry.”

Not only Depp himself is questioned but also anyone who appears linked to him, endorsing or supporting him.

Situations that, on the other hand, are part of his usual professional career and that, even without him having promoted or accepted it, return these litigious cases to the pillory of the conversation, thus cannibalizing any “good news” in his professional career.

And how to manage the communication of disputes with famous people involved?

The ideal is to do it with preparation, coherence and coordination.

It is common to see how these personalities come up with an improvised or misaligned response to the legal argument. And of course, then it takes its toll on them; either in the trial or in the background of public opinion.

When this occurs it is difficult to recover.

Because, Being able to give a quick answer or even anticipate the barrage of questions is key in managing this type of process.

There is no use answering evasively or without addressing sensitive questions with a useless “no comments.” If you have a solid defense, no matter how complex, you have to find a way to transmit it with simplicity, forcefulness and solvency.

On the contrary, communication does not work miracles; It will never be able to solve a bad performance by itself.

If there is something that has been done wrong, it will need to be recognized and repaired in a fair and balanced way. And, equally, for this it will be necessary to prepare not only in the legal field, but also in the reputational one.



