The great surprise that Santiago Solari prepares in America’s attack against Monterrey

There are several casualties that will present Santiago Solari for the party that disputes the America club in view of Striped this Saturday night in the Aztec stadium. Although the Eagles have more than assured their pass to the Liguilla, the team requires a victory to endorse their good streak at home and above all regain that level after the fall in Concachampions and in the Classic Young.

Given this, the strategist would plan some modifications, especially in the attack, since in this tournament the team has not been as efficient in the issue of the lead and with the absences in the midfield the team would have to come out to propose. It is worth mentioning that during this week’s training sessions the coach used a striker so he would be the one to start.

The results he has given in the last games Federico Viñas They now put him as the candidate for the start of the meeting, with which it is sought that the team can add annotations and be more effective in that area, as the rest of the tournament has not been able to with Henry Martin or Roger Martinez, being the Uruguayan the option.

The fans trust Viñas

In the previous matches that the team has played, the entry of Federico has been much requested by the fans, who since his recovery seems to have found the level that was required of him in the previous tournament. Now with the opportunity that Solari offers him tonight, he could establish himself in the team if he wants to occupy that place in the Liguilla.