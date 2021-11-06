The Good End 2021, these are the offers that banks will have

One of the most anticipated dates is the Good end, since for several days the companies come together to offer offers and promotions to the clients. This time the event will take place at November 10 to 16 and around 95 thousand companies will participate.

According to estimated figures, this year it is expected to exceed 239 billion pesos in sales, so that you do not miss any offer, we will tell you which banks will offer during those days, so take note.

BBVA

If you have a card with this banking institution, you should know that it will offer its clients three months without interest and Double Points in minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos, which are made in any national store, whether physical, online and / or by telephone.

Only that for you to be able to make the promotion valid, you must make your purchases with physical or digital credit cards in a single exhibition, which means that no deferred payment to months without interest that the merchants offer should not be included.

The cards that will participate in this promotion are: BBVA Azul, Educación, Rayados, Oro, IPN, Afinidad UNAM, Platinum, Infinite and Vive.

Citibanamex

In this case, the bank will offer its customers a discount of 8 or 12 percent on all purchases made with a credit card for months without interest in participating businesses.

In order for customers to have this bonus, they must activate the promotion through Citibanamex Móvil between November 1 and 16 and accumulate a minimum amount of 7 thousand pesos among all their purchases, which will be reflected in the account statement of the card with which the purchase was made no later than 60 business days after the purchase with the legend “8% BuenFin” or “12% BuenFin”.

Santander

This bank will offer a 20% discount with a Like U card, which will apply to purchases from 2,000 pesos, the maximum amount of the bonus per customer will be 10,000 pesos, considering purchases of additional cards.

Bancoppel

Finally, Bancoppel announced that it will have promotions and discounts on technology, toys, appliances, furniture, household items, fashion and beauty, which it said it will announce soon.

In case you have a card from this institution, you should be aware of their official social networks, although they announced that the promotions will apply for pre-sales of several exclusive online products such as: video games, screens, perfumes, among others.

