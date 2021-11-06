The five shortest marriages in Hollywood history

On HollywoodIt is difficult to find long relationships, but short relationships there are thousands. Pamela anderson, for example, had several very short marriages, but with Jon paters they broke a record.

1. Pamela Anderson and Jon Paters: 12 days

Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband.

The scandal of the moment is starring Pamela Anderson, 52, who at the beginning of February announced the end of his relationship with film producer Jon Peters, just twelve days after promising that they would be together forever. The fleeting spouses, who had a secret ceremony in Malibu, California, made the tabloids not only because of their quick breakup, but because of the barrage of mutual accusations that have been launched since the news broke.

Peters, 22 years older than the actress, assured in a message to the magazine Page Six that it was a wedding of interest. According to him, Pamela had debts that amounted to 200,000 dollars, with no greater possibility of paying them.. As a show of generosity towards his new wife, he paid off that amount and also renovated his entire closet. For their part, Anderson’s representatives denied Peters’s statements, which they described as ridiculous.

In the short time they were together, without Pamela requesting it, made calls for roles in the movies he was currently working on.

2. Rudolph Valentino and Jean Acker: Less than 12 hours

Rudolph Valentino and his ex-wife.

In 1919 Rudolph valentino, the first sex symbol in history, married actress Jean Acker without knowing she was a lesbian. Minutes after the wedding, she locked herself in the bridal suite and didn’t let him in for more than she insisted.

It was the most short-lived marriage on record, according to Guinness Records. After the divorce, Valentino did not wait the time established by law to remain single and married Natacha Rambova in Mexico. Upon returning to the United States, he was charged with bigamy and he spent a few days in jail.

3. Jason Alexander and Britney Spears: 55 hours

Britney Spears and her ex-husband.

A weekend of excesses in 2004 led to Britney Spears to the altar dressed in top and jeans. The contracting party was Jason Alexander, a childhood friend whom the pop princess invited to spend New Years in Las Vegas.

When the singer’s team found out about the nonsense she had committed, He was in charge of annulling what was his first marriage, claiming that at the time of giving consent, Britney was unable to understand her own actions.

4. Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike: 4 days

Nicolas Cage and his ex-wife.

After dating for a year, Nicolas Cage and makeup artist Erika Koike agreed to a drunken night in Las Vegas in 2019. In their request to invalidate the marriage, four days later, the prolific actor claimed that under the state in which he was, he could not make decisions of that importance, in addition to ignoring that his wife was in a relationship with another person.

It is not Cage’s only express marriage, as in 2002 he divorced from Lisa marie presleyElvis Presley’s only child, just three months after the wedding.

5. Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy: 2 weeks

Tracey Edmonds.

On January 1, 2008, the heavenly setting in which Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds they got married quickly turned into hell.

Those who attended the luxurious wedding in French Polynesia assure that the party wasn’t even over when the newlyweds started arguing. During the honeymoon, the guests they heard them scream and cry in the nights.

Fortunately, the ceremony did not produce legal effects, so it was enough for the couple to cancel plans for a future civil marriage.