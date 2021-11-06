The first foldable Pixel will arrive in 2022 with worse cameras than the Pixel 6

The “Pixel Fold” is coming: a last minute leak confirms the details of its cameras and its arrival next year.

The first clues about the supposed foldable Google Pixelk began to appear several months ago, and the rumors have been gaining more and more force as the days go by.

Today, it practically seems clear that Google plans to launch its first folding smartphone soon. And, thanks to new information obtained by 9to5Google, everything seems to point to that its launch will take place in 2022.

A cropped camera system for the “Google Pixel Fold”

The information has been obtained through code of the latest version of the Google camera app. In new lines of code, a device is referenced within the category of foldables, with the codename “Pipit”.

From him it has been possible to know that It will have a camera system very similar to the Pixel 5 from last year. That is, with a 12.2 megapixel Sony IMX363 camera as the main camera, instead of the 50 megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor that the new Pixel 6 mount.

Likewise, it has been found that The device will also feature a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.. Interestingly, the code implies that this camera could be used only when the device is in “folded” mode.

In addition, references to two additional sensors have been found, both 8 megapixel Sony IMX355, associated with the keywords “inner” and “outer”. Therefore, it is expected that both sensors are intended for the capture of selfies, located both on the outer screen – if any – and on the inside.

That the folding Pixel will not have a so advanced camera system like the one on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro shouldn’t come as a surprise. At the end of the day, Samsung has followed the same strategy with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, providing both with a slightly cropped photographic section compared to the present in the Galaxy S21 series models.

Apart from all the above, in the code the text line “isPixel2022Foldable” has been found to refer to this model, confirming in passing that his arrival will take place in 2022, unless there is a change of plans. It is possible, therefore, that its arrival occurs around the launch date of Android 12L, the new version of the operating system intended to offer a better experience on folding mobiles like this supposed Pixel Fold.

Related topics: Google, Google Pixel, Mobiles, Foldable and flexible Mobiles

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @ Andro4all Join

Follow us on Facebook andro4all Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe