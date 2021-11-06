Tech The first details and the date of GTA IV Remastered are leaked By Arjun Sethi - 33

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released on November 11, but we remember that before being announced by Rockstar Games, this trilogy that contains the remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, was leaked in various occasions, as just happened with GTA IV Remastered, whose supposed first details and release date have been leaked. This time it has been an anonymous user via 4chan who would have Leaked the first details and the date of GTA IV Remastered, which could end up becoming a reality. Grand Theft Auto fans have been dreaming of a GTA IV remaster for many years, and while we know this is a mere leak, we can’t help but be thrilled that it might be real at some point. The first details and the date of GTA IV Remastered are leaked The GTA IV Remastered release date is scheduled for the last quarter of 2023.

The graphics would have been redone, looking similar to the company’s latest installments.

The city of Liberty City would have many more NPCs and a higher density of vehicles compared to the original work.

The GTA 4 remaster would have small nods to the new GTA VI installment. GTA IV looks amazing in 4K and with Ray Tracing Grand Theft Auto IV had a rather serious story compared to other games in the series, but the problem is that it was losing interest as the supposedly emotional scenes were interspersed with the chaos of the open world. The story of the game takes place in Liberty City, a fictional city based heavily on the modern city of New York. The protagonist of the plot is Niko Bellic, a war veteran from Eastern Europe, who emigrated to the United States in search of the American dream promised by his cousin, and of course, he was quickly dragged into a criminal underworld.

