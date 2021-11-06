The exercise of Revocation of Mandate will cost 3,830.4 million pesos

Photo: INE

Yesterday, the presiding counselor Lorenzo Córdova Vianello appeared in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies. During the appearance that lasted more than six hours, the president of the National Electoral Institute (INE) addressed various issues, including the necessary budget for the next elections of Revocation of Mandate.

“A second item corresponds to the precautionary budget, necessary for the eventual realization of exercises of participatory democracy, popular consultation and revocation of mandate, contemplated in article 35 of the Constitution and that corresponds to the INE to organize at the federal level”, Cordova stated

The official pointed out that the contemplation of this budget is the result of the decision that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) took, which maintains that they should consider the possibility of democratic exercises of that nature being carried out. In addition to this, Córdova stressed that the budget that would be needed to carry out exercises of this nature would be 5,743.5 million by 2022.

The official mentioned that of the 5,743.5 million of the budget 1,913.1 million pesos correspond to a possible popular consultation that could still be promoted both by the Chamber of Deputies, the Chamber of Senators, the Federal Executive or the public. In addition, the remaining 3,830.4 million pesos will be used for the exercise of Revocation of Mandate in case it is voted by 3% of the electoral roll.

“Carrying out a revocation of mandate is comparable to organizing a federal election from start to finish and therefore, the budget requirements are high”, the official pointed out

In order to carry out this exercise, the institution has stipulated that it is necessary to have the minimum support of 3 percent of the people registered in the Nominal List of Electors, being a total of 2 million 758 thousand 227 Mexican men and women belonging to 17 entities.

In case the minimum requirements are met to be able to carry out the electoral exercise, Citizens may go to the polls on March 27, 2022 to exercise their right to vote.

Despite not knowing whether or not the consultation will achieve 3% of the signatures necessary to carry out the democratic exercise, the president of the INE stressed that the preparations for this have already begun to be enlisted, The design for the ballot, the definition of calendars and schedules, and the planning of tasks for electoral training and organization are some of the tasks that have been carried out in recent months.

Ballot to be used for Revocation of Mandate (Photo: INE)

Likewise, Córdova stressed that in the same way Resources have already begun to be allocated, with a total of 117 million pesos that will be allocated from the 2021 budget in the event that this electoral exercise is carried out.

“It is false that the INE intends to block the exercises of participatory democracy, on the contrary, the request for sufficient resources to carry them out in a professional and serious manner reflects the INE’s commitment to its constitutional obligations and to the citizens”, clarified the official

As a final point in his speech on the Mandate Revocation consultation, the official clarified that In case this is not carried out, the requested amount would be returned in full to the Treasury of the Federation to be used for other public spending priorities.

