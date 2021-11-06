the evolution of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as actors

Between 10 and 12 years had the majority of the actors who were chosen by the production of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. 20 years ago, the first of the films in the Wizard of Hogwarts who created JK Rowling came to the big screen from the hand of Warner Bros. Pictures. To no one’s surprise, it became a resounding success that justified the studio keeping the rights to the four books that had already been published by the author.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Chris Columbus He talked about what it was like to make this magical movie both for its narrative content and the way it was produced. There, he referred to the work of the three main children, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint and Emma Watson, who became renowned figures thanks to this fiction. Of course, this took time.

Columbus was in charge of the first and second films of Harry Potter, centered on the book Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Therefore, he was able to see how the growth of these young actors was. “In the first movie, there wasn’t a lot of professional experience between these three leads. That’s why there are so many cuts in the film. The first three months I was only able to film a close-up of an actor before they lost their concentration. The first few weeks, all the kids were so excited to be a part of Harry Potter that they basically just smiled at the camera. “, he counted.

“It became an exercise and an acting class for me as a director”explained Columbus. For the second film, the director revealed: “We could do sequence shots and the kids could masterfully shoot and have a conversation between those takes.”. In addition, he assured that “They had become professionals” and what for The prisoner of Azkaban They could have shot the whole movie in a few takes.

The actor who most resembled his Harry Potter character

In an interview with Look who i found, the art director Peter francis, said that all the child actors were very focused throughout the filming. “None of them went to their heads. All the actors were very focused, something incredible being children “, he counted. Of course, he was in charge of telling that at the beginning, everything was incredible for the participants, for being part of this universe.

When talking about which actor was the most like his character, he had no doubts. Although they all had something of them in the role they occupied, Rupert grint was the one that had the most similarities with his role as Ron Weasley. Francis He noted that each of their gestures and exclamations in the film were genuine and that this was even more evident when they did the sequences with the invisibility cloak.