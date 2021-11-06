The emotional farewell of Carlos Albert with the icons of sports journalism

Carlos Albert retired from journalism after 43 years of career (Photo: Twitter / @ calbert57)

Carlos Albert ended his stint as a sportscaster after 43 years of career. The former footballer also had a step with the Rayos de Necaxa from 1961 to 1971. On this occasion, he will not score goals, nor will he waste ink on his columns, but rather put an end to his long career as a sports journalist.

The farewell he had Albert It was not just anything, as he was accompanied by great figures of Mexican journalism. Through his Twitter account, the communicator wrote: “ An unforgettable day for me …. meeting with so many friends was my greatest joy”, It could be seen in his personal account.

Added to the publication, he added a photo in which you could see figures from television and sports analysis such as: Jose Ramon Fernandez, Héctor Huerta, Emilio Fernando Alonso; Heriberto Murrieta, John Suctlife, Rafael Puente, Roberto Gomez Junco; Francisco Javier Gonzáles, Antonio Moreno, Ignacio “the Ghost” Suárez, among others. The guests were colleagues at some point with Carlos Albert, as he was in different media.

The event meant the meeting of journalism institutions, as some fans have cataloged it.

Carlos Albert had a 10-year career as a Necaxa footballer and retired (Photo: Twitter / @ FranciscoRiva25)

The facet by desks for Albert started on 1978, six years after his retirement with Necaxa. He left the soccer fields thanks to the Hydrocalides They changed their name to be the Athletic Spanish. The decision apparently made that Charlie will choose to leave football.

Likewise, the style and facet of Carlos Albert as a commentator he was controversial. The way of being of whoever was a central defender left managers, footballers and colleagues in the middle with the feeling of wanting to debate the ideas that the chronicler shared.

Carlos Albert ventured into different media such as Imevisión, ESPN, Tv Azteca, among others (Photo: Instagram / @ carlos_albert_57)

In the media began in Imevisión. There, he met Jose Ramon Fernandez, who presented it to him was Raúl Orvañanos, another retired player who ventured into the small screen.

Among the most angry discussions of Carlos on the air is remembered the one he had with Ricardo Antonio La Volpe in 2004. The columnist began to question the Argentine strategist with what happened before Hugo Sanchez, where he claimed that they had come to blows. The South American, also true to his style, defended his position and they came to the discussion.

Also, another debate had it with Jorge Vergara, whoever owned the Chivas de Guadalajara. The panelist criticized the way in which the leadership of the rojiblanco team was developing and attacked: “I think that the main obstacle for Chivas is called Jorge Vergara”, He affirmed for the program Reacción en Cadena.

The enraged manager replied: “Your opinion has no specific weight. You do not risk the money that I risk, nor do you make the decisions that I make. You don’t have the moral courage to say that. You have been accused of being a corrupt public official, “he said. Vergara.

In 2004 Carlos Albert and La Volpe had an angry argument (Photo: Twitter / @ carlbert57)

Regarding football achievements, he won the Pan American championship in Winnipeg, Canada in 1967. He also participated in the Japan Olympics in 1964. He had the idea to found the footballers union on 1970. For the above, he was accused of ostracism.

Narrated around six world cups from 1978 to 2002. Wrote for the newspapers The Financier, This and Cheers, among others. While on restricted television he had a stint Spicy Soccer, where he reached the public to know his direct style and lasted six years.

