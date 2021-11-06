The diet and exercises that transformed Mo Salah into a world soccer star

Mo Salah transformed his physique in recent years (REUTERS / Peter Powell)

Some years ago, Mo Salah became one of the best attackers in the world. Since the arrival of Jürgen Klopp to Liverpool, the Egyptian was empowered by the hand of the German coach’s way of playing. But beyond his quick adaptation to the former Borussia Dortmund scheme, the forward boosted his game thanks to individual work.

Salah transformed his body thanks to a special diet and training in which he incorporated different disciplines that are complementary to the tasks you perform on the playing field. ”Nutrition is very important, it is part of the game. It has helped me with my recovery, it has allowed me to sleep better and it helped my body adapt quickly ”, confessed the native of the town of Nagrid, in dialogue with the chain CNN.

“My nutritionist says that since I don’t have fat in my body, I can eat whatever I want. I don’t drink either, so that’s okay, ”added Salah, who follows a methodical menu that allows him to perform at his best. For breakfast, choose to eat parathas -a puffed flatbread- which it accompanies with a glass of milk. And in the case that it remains with an appetite, it will add a plate of seasonal fruits.

In the case of lunch, the 29-year-old footballer tends to accumulate calories. He is a lover of lentils, vegetables and his favorite meat is chicken. Also, it is normal that once you finish eating, you eat a cup of yogurt.

Despite this diet, there is a dish that reveals it to Salah. It is an Egyptian specialty called kushari which is made from rice, macaroni, and lentils and topped with spiced tomatoes, chickpeas, and onions. “When I go back to Egypt, I call my friend from the airport to buy kushari so that we can eat in the car. I put on my hoodie, get in the car and eat it right away, ”he once said about the dish he enjoys the most.

To end your day, choose soup, salad, and roasted vegetables for dinner. You will take these meals with a glass of unsweetened fresh fruit juice. When he can, Mo takes the pleasure of being allowed with his favorite food: Pizza.

Besides his strict diet, Salah is also known to train in different ways. According to the British newspaper The Sun, The Egyptian loves to get up early and do a weight training or his body weight. To that, he adds sessions of yoga, swimming and stretching exercises to make recovery after tasks with Liverpool faster.

As a cultist of the Muslim religion, Mo also has to go through the Ramadan, the 30-day period in which you fast and do not perform other activities from sunrise to sunset. Salah himself was shown on social networks training in the gym during the early morning to take advantage of the time.

So far in the 2021-2022 season, Salah showed why he is considered one of the forwards of the moment. He has scored 10 goals in the same number of Premier League games in which Liverpool are undefeated with six wins and four draws. Klopp’s team has 22 points and is three behind the leader, Chelsea. For their part, in the Champions League, Anfield’s men have a perfect score in Group B with 12 points. They won all four of their games and have already qualified for the round of 16. In said competition, Egypt’s top scorer has 5 conquests.

