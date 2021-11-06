The departure of Eiza Gonzalez and the walk of Megan Fox in New York: celebrities in a click

It did not go unnoticed. Megan Fox was photographed while taking a walk through the streets of New York and set a trend with her look: she wore a set of black top and skirt with lace and transparencies that she combined with her buccaneers. In addition, he wore a coat of the same color and a leather wallet (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Family shopping day. Alex Rodriguez toured the most exclusive stores in New York together with his two daughters Natasha and Ella. And he posed for the photographers who found them before entering a sports shoe store.

Rita Ora went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in New York and wore a look decked out between red and orange: satin pants, top and trench coat. He completed his outfit with heels and sunglasses

Funny vacations. Beyonce and Jay-Z chose Capri, Italy as their destination for a few days off. They were photographed during a romantic walk in which they were holding hands

A different ride. Leonardo Dicaprio walked the streets of Los Angeles with his pets, whom he led on a leash and with whom he enjoyed a day outdoors. The actor tried to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of the mask to which he added a cap. He wore shorts and a patterned T-shirt

A different experience. Accustomed to adventures, Tom Cruise parachuted from a helicopter flying over Keswick, England

Prints, pastel colors and sunglasses. Paris and Nicky Hilton set trends with their looks: the sisters posed for the photographers who waited for them when they arrived for lunch at an exclusive restaurant

Eiza Gonzalez and Paul Rabil went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York. To do this, the actress wore a moss green leather outfit: shorts and an overize jumpsuit that she combined with black boots and a nude purse. He completed his outfit with sunglasses

It did not go unnoticed. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a particular look on the filming set of “And Just Like That”: the actress wore a black set of trousers and a silk shirt on whose arms she wore ruffles of different colors, which she combined with the headband she wore on her head. She completed her outfit with blue stilettos

Kylie Jenner went to lunch at an exclusive New York restaurant accompanied by her daughter Stormi. She was wearing a brown leather trench coat and showed her pregnancy. She completed her outfit with a faux fur hat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

