The Club América footballers with the best chance of leaving the team by 2022

The America club It remains for him to dispute his duel against the Rayados from Monterrey of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021, and also their participation in the League where the Azulcrema fans demand the championship of the MX League. Although there is time left for this contest, the movements would be carried out in the Nest to bring new reinforcements as the case Lautaro Gianetti that its possible arrival to Coapa.

However, among the modifications for the following year it also means that there will be possible departures from the azulcrema team. One of the players that has sounded in recent days is the defender Bruno valdez given that Miguel Herrera has shown interest in having him in the feline rear, because he was one of the coach’s trusted men during his time at America.

Another element that could come out of the plans of the Eagles it is Mario Osuna As a result of only having signed for a few months, therefore, his contract ends in December 2021. The midfielder reached Coapa after the injury of Santiago Naveda, but it has not been required by the Argentine coach in the expected way.

Leonardo Suarez has a current contract for one more year, but in America They continue to analyze the possibility of letting him go due to his poor performance and even accommodating him in another squad so that he can play more minutes. Meanwhile, the case Renato Ibarra it follows with difference with the Directive after being forced to operate, reason why it is speculated could be the first loss of the cream set.

Nicolas Bendetti has had a few minutes of play and does not turn out to be one of the trusted men for Santiago Solari, so they would also seek to accommodate him with another team from the MX League. The front Nicolas Castillo he is playing with him Youth in Brazil, but he still does not fully recover from the injury, so the Azulcrema Institution could terminate his contract. Federico Viñas He has not been able to stand out with the squad to continue so he could leave El Nido and be loaned to another club.

Profitable output for America:

One of the future promises of the Eagles it is Sebastian Cordova, a player who won to be named as the new “10” of the team, his participation has been considered to emigrate to the old continent after some offer that arises, due to the follow-up that clubs usually have after having won the bronze medal. With this, it would mean a considerable economic gain for America, With what he could invest in new reinforcements for the next tournament.