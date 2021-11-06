The BEST movie starring Cameron Diaz on Netflix that you probably haven’t seen

After the pandemic by Coronavirus, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies from various thematic and genders.

Let us remember that after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time in networks social but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Disney Plus.

What movie to watch on Netflix

This is how some people also prefer to see films which series, for this reason we present below one of the most romantic tapes, but based on facts real.

For this reason, we recommend a film that stars Cameron Diaz, which is hosted within the streaming giant, Netflix, and that you can enjoy this weekend with your loved ones dear.

It is about the movie “The rest”, a production U.S written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers, which was released in 2006, and is now hosted by the streaming giant.

What is the film starring Cameron Diaz about?

“Rest” It is a film starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black; is within Netflix’s classification as genre comedy romantic.

The film follows the story of Amanda woods, character played by Cameron Diaz, who is an American woman who constantly has problems with men, meets Iris, played by Kate Winslet, who is a London woman suffering from a relationship stormy, where the man she loves has already committed to another woman. Both decide to change residence and stay for two weeks to try new moments and experiences in their lives.

Then we leave you the trailer of bliss headband: