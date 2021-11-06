The bad advice of Jennifer Aniston’s father that made his daughter succeed

Jennifer Aniston She is known worldwide for being the ex of Brad Pitt and for her magnificent portrayal of Rachel Green in the famous television series Friends. It can be said that Jennifer Aniston and Rachel have a relationship for life because it is impossible not to relate the actress to another character other than that.

If the actress’s parents had achieved their mission, Rachel’s face would be totally different and possibly the series would not have achieved the worldwide success that it achieved., since it is no secret to anyone that the choice of the cast was a great wisdom on the part of the directors. The parents of the actress flatly refused to allow their daughter to venture into show business and wanted to get her away from Hollywood at all costs.

The actress decided to challenge her own parents and follow her dream of becoming the actress that she is today., ignoring the bad advice that her father gave her when suggesting that she be a lawyer or a doctor, but not to dedicate herself to the world of acting, since it is a very difficult world and they did not want to see her suffer.

The actress’s parents were very familiar with show business because her father, John Aniston, is a renowned soap opera actor, famous for playing Victor Kiriakis in the soap opera, Days of our lives. His mother, Nancy Dow, a model and actress, appeared in several films in the 1970s, including: The wild west, The Beverly Hillbillies and The ice house.

Despite the close relationship that parents had with the artistic world, the truth is that Jennifer was not allowed to watch much television, thus demonstrating that they were quite radical with the idea of ​​distancing her, at all costs, from the stage and the big screen. “I decided that I wanted to be an actress (…) I remember dreaming of that, of being on television,” Jennifer Aniston told Rolling Stone.

The actress confessed that she decided to go ahead with her dream despite her family’s intentions. “That made me want to go for it more eagerly. Do what makes you happy and never let people lock you up”, Indicated in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

I wanted to be more than just Rachel Green

This decision undoubtedly marked a path of success for the beautiful actress, however, there was a time when she felt pigeonholed in her role as Rachel and decided to explore other options to prove to herself and her fans that she is an artist in all rule. “I thought, I have to do it and try to be something other than Rachel Green, so I can get out of the Fruity Pebbles section and go explore the organic food court.. It’s a terrible analogy, but I had to get out of there and do something different so they would see that I could be an actress, and I didn’t forget that I can do other things. I was lucky it happened, “he explained.