the arrival of streaming and the disappearance of DVD

Times change at full speed and, with them, so do technologies and consumer habits. It is only necessary to take a look at our relationship with the cinematographic medium and think about how far away are those days when we had to lift our ass off the couch and walk for a while to the video store to be able to enjoy at home a feature film recently released to the domestic market.

These old days — I don’t know if they are good, but certainly old — are precisely the ones that Matt Damon misses. An era of the DVD – and, if you hurry me, VHS – whose disappearance, according to the actor, producer and screenwriter, is a determining factor in the clear extinction of mid-budget films —With a budget of between 20 and 60 million approximately.





the end of an era

Damon spoke on the subject while drowning after flooding his taste buds in hot sauce during another fantastic interview on The Hot Ones show – which you can see in its entirety below. Thus he explained how the film premiere and the domestic one were complemented to be able to expand the profit margin in this type of productions.

“What happened is that DVD was a big part of our business, of our revenue stream, and technology has made it obsolete. In the movies we used to make you could afford not to raise all the money when they were shown in theaters, because you knew the DVD came out after the premiere, and six months later you got another part; it was almost like rerunning the movie. When that disappeared, it changed the kinds of movies we could make. “

To make everything more understandable, the interpreter put the concrete example from ‘Behind the candlestick’; Steven Soderbergh’s film in which he co-starred with Michael Douglas.

“I shot ‘Behind the Candlestick’. When I spoke with the studio executives they explained to me that it would be a $ 25 million movie. I had to put that amount in publicity, so I’m already at $ 50 million. I had to divide everything that raised with the exhibitor, with the owners of the movie theaters, so you’d have to make $ 100 million before you start making a profit. “The idea of ​​making 100 million dollars with a love story between these two people … I adore everyone who participated in the film, but suddenly it becomes a very risky gamble; something that was not in the 90 When we made these kinds of movies that I adore and that were, in a way, my way of making a living. “

To be sure, Mr. Damon’s analysis of the situation is as clear as it is accurate, but in times of such drastic change, the only thing left for the industry and its professionals is to adapt. Although this implies the sad disappearance of certain types of productions.