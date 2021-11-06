The 15 best action movies of the 21st century

After bringing you the best 10 horror films of the 21st century, we repeat the task to now bring you a top of the best action films of the same century. But this time, we will expand a little the number of feature films that we will add to the list, since with that initial figure we may leave some very prominent products within the genre that it is impossible to put aside due to their influences, since in some cases they even changed the way in which action celluloid was conceived and rolled. contemporary.

Action cinema has gone through many phases and the truth is that “action” can encompass very broad concepts. Even so, in this list we are going to go straight to the point and we are going to talk only about those films that are born from a more classic cut, with shots everywhere, combats with spectacular choreographies, rather simple plots and fast-paced chases, consciously leaving out to the ubiquitous superhero cinema of recent years, with one small and peculiar exception. Here there is everything and for all tastes, and we have tried to make a selection of the most varied, we hope you like it.

15. Baby Driver (2017)





director: Edgar Wright

One of Edgar Wright’s masterpieces. Baby driver it is a key example of how a good editing of a film can help the rhythm of the film flow like a fish in water. The sequences that Wright’s feature film chains to the rhythm of a pistol, grenades, accelerations and the music of Baby, the protagonist, make the film feel much more and that each bullet is unique. A light show accompanied by themes that are the envy of Star-Lord, of Guardians of the Galaxy.

14. Hot Aces (2007)

director: Joe Carnahan

Do you remember what we saw in John wick that all the mercenaries and hit men were after him? That cal so much in current viewers that they even extended that idea to, for example, video games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, to refer to ‘Ms Wanted’ contracts as a ‘John Wick’. But possibly it is because they do not know the Carnahan film, Hot aces (Smokin ‘Aces). Ryan Reynolds and Ray Liotta are tasked with protecting a magician who is about to testify against the Las Vegas mob, and Primo Sparazza offers a bounty to kill him. The thing is complicated when this becomes a “all against all” to catch said magician.

13. Transporter (2002)





director: Louis Leterrie and Corey Yuen

Jason Statham began his journey through the saga here Transporter, one of the most important of the 21st century because crowned the actor as one of the most prominent in the action genre and, in fact, they gave him the pass to sneak into the film series of the Mercenaries, with Sylvester Stallone at the helm. It is talked about as one of the movies that Steven Seagal could have starred in, thanks to its complex action sequences through a tube and its plot with a former Special Forces operative.

12. The Night Comes for Us (2018)





director: Timo Tjahjanto

Expert in terror and action in equal measure, Tjahjanto signs here one of the most violent works on this list. The Night Comes for Us It is hard to digest and it is not for all viewers, since its sadistic character makes it sometimes difficult to keep up with this endless choreography full of gore and blood. Yes, it is highly recommended.

11. Two Rebel Policemen II (2003)





director: Michael Bay

One of the nicest follies in Bay. Policemen Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett return to the charge to arrest this time a drug dealer who is taking control of Miami. Smith and Laurence star in a film that has absolutely everything: humor, high-level chases, intense shootouts in multiple locations and that baroque Michael Bay touch with which he always adorns his products. Which in the end is even too burdensome, but it is part of the essence of his cinematography.

10. Kick-Ass (2010)

director: Matthew Vaughn

Adaptation of the comic by Mark Millar that, to everyone’s surprise, it became an action film that borders on comedy with some combats that many other films of the superhero genre would like to have, if you can really classify Matthew Vaughn’s film within that category. Vaughn is responsible for various action tapes, such as Kingsman, who takes care in his filming and a level of detail that are dazzling.

9. Fast and Furious 5 (2011)





director: Justin Lin

It was difficult to select a single film from the entire saga of Fast and furiousBut it was clear that one way or another Dominic Toretto’s family had to be present on this list. Lin, who has been in charge of several feature films in the series, signed here his roundest tape to date, polishing what will be Fast and furious in the future and keeping part of the essence that made it become what it is today, leaving aside the races and neighborhood fights, that is.

8. Kingsman: Secret Service (2014)





director: Matthew Vaughn

Second time Vaughn sneaks onto this list, and with good reason. Kingsman, the first of all, became the director’s magnum opus and An example to follow when it comes to shooting action sequence shots in blockbuster format, fleeing from more independent formulas or cuts that are too old-fashioned (although the church scene is a real savage …).

7. Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018)





director: Christopher McQuarrie

We promise you that this movie is not here just because of the Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill sequence in the bathroom. Not. Well, a little bit actually. Mission Impossible: Fallout It was a turning point in Tom Cruise’s career as an actor and stuntman. The consecration to the public that the veteran does not need any type of stuntman or help to shoot his scenes and that, on the other hand, what we see in Mission Impossible is much more real than we think. The action tape of a true craftsman.

6. Troop of lite (2007)





director: Jos Padilha

If for whatever you are fans of Call of duty and in Modern warfare 2 you were left wanting more action in the favelas, then Elite troop is what you are looking for. Padilha managed to bring here one of what is currently considered one of the best feature films of the 21st century, not only within the action genre. Starring Wagner Moura, the film is extremely raw, without respite for the viewer and with a fast pace that is sometimes difficult to follow.

5. The Bourne case (2002)

Address: Dough Liman

The Bourne Affair it is of those examples that we mentioned at the beginning of the text about feature films that changed the way in which action cinema itself was shot, being a very influential film that infused “realism” into the action films of later years. In a somewhat more leisurely way and mixing the thriller and espionage, Liman, together with Matt Damon prepared a cocktail of typical ingredients that we can see in other types of products, such as James Bond, but he gave it a more human and earthy tone. with a background plot that revolved around the protagonist’s memory loss.

4. The Raid (2011)





director: Gareth Evans

A group of elite special forces enters the most dangerous building in the Indonesian slums, which is packed with criminals of all kinds. But things go wrong and the agents are caught in the clutches of those murderers. The only option is to shoot his way through and whatever he touches. One of the most essential on this list because only with its plot is it capable of seducing anyone.

3. Casino Royale (2006)





director: Martin Campbell

We already place it as the best James Bond movie in our top of the best feature films of agent 007 and, of course, it also had to occupy a privileged place in this list. Daniel Craig and Martin Campbell kicked off the new Bond saga in style, proving that espionage can be wonderfully combined with almost Michael Bay-style action.

2. John Wick (2014)





director: Chad Stahelski and David Leitch

The best retired hit man who returns to action to take out the gangsters who took everything he had left. Keanu Reeves starred in which is, of course, the most influential film of current action, which has led to a series of sequels and other films that were born with the same spirit; What Atomic or Nobody.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)





director: George Miller

No one was betting too much on a new movie Mad max without Mel Gibson, no matter how much the person responsible was the one who shot those same classic feature films. Miller, by the hand of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, however, He shot what is the best action film of the century, with ultra-realistic special effects and a very simple plot that takes place only during a single chase. A non-stop of tension, shooting, explosions and spectacularity that has made Fury on the road right now the highlight of its genre.