Tesla-powered ‘Vocho’ challenges Porsche 911 in a race

As if it were grandfather and grandson, a car channel put two completely different generations of cars to compete in a “rush”. On the one hand, a Porsche 911 and on the other, a Volkswagen beetle, known as Vocho in Mexico, modified with a tesla engine.

Both cars have something in common, since the Vocho shared a connection with the Porsche family, just as the 1978 model had an air-cooled engine at the rear. Now the Volkswagen has an advantage by switching to an electric motor and making the rear tires have better grip.

To put the race in context, the Porsche 911 has more power than the Beetle, 520 hp Over the 450 hp , but the VW generates more torque with 675 Nm Over the 470 Nm of the 911, as well as it is lighter 1,050 kg in front of 1,430 kg of the Porsche.

The British YouTube channel Carwow, ran a four-pass race to find out which model was the fastest, the results seemed to surprise the drivers themselves.

On the first lap, the Beetle turned out to be slower than normal, but this was due to the fact that the tires were not pre-heated and failed to “grab” the track as did the Porsche 911 that was crowned at the start.

With the tires already warmed up, the Volkswagen demonstrated, in this second lap, a higher starting speed. For a few seconds the Vocho manages to win against the Porsche. Both drivers changed cars, and again the VW won the lap.



On the last lap, the Porsche 911 with its 310 km / h seems to take the lead, but the Beetle reaches its maximum speed of 209 km / h passing the Porsche.

Despite the new models and changes that have emerged, the classic Vocho showed that by making some adjustments to the engine and other accessories, it could be a good car to achieve good speeds on the track.

