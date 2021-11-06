Superhero cinema enters the era of diversity

Superhero cinema is at its best as more and more films with characters of all kinds are being released.

One of the best examples of diversity in superhero cinema is the movie The Eternals, since it is a team made up of characters of all races and sexes. Something to get used to because we will see it more and more in the coming years.

This is how he explained it Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the script writer for Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the great premieres of superhero cinema in 2022.

“You never want to bring in an element that is going to get people out of the movie. I don’t think running on current or political issues is very interesting, but there are so many things you can extract when you take something very real and put it in this hyperworld.

“We are at a point where women and people of color are front and center. And, yes, the people on the screen look different, but what do the people behind the camera look like? That’s the most exciting thing for me about the future of superhero movies. I don’t think they are the superheroes, I think they are the storytellers.

The Thor saga is a good example of this.

The Thor movies are a clear example of the change that superhero cinema is giving, since in the fourth installment the female characters will be much more important. Above all Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who will receive the power of the God of Thunder and Valkyria (Tessa Thompson) who will be the new Queen of Asgard, leaving in second place her own Thor (Chris Hemsworth). But also the new Captain America will be black and it is even rumored that the new Black panther could be Shuri (Letitia Wright). Also beyond UCM, there will be a black Superman and even Indiana Jones and James bond there are plans for them to be women.

Great changes are coming in the superhero cinema and especially in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, whose films can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.