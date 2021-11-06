Summary of the match Puebla vs Toluca (1-0). GOAL

Editorial Mediotiempo

What a fall that Toluca had at this end of the Regular Phase! Tonight his departure from the privileged zone of the first four was finalized that access the Liguilla directly, since Puebla won the game at Cuauhtémoc 1-0 thanks to the good execution of Christian Tabó in a prison that Braian Samudio gave to the poblanos.

That was how those led by Hernán Cristante They finished as one of the eight teams that will fight in the Repechage after spending 16 games in the upper zone; even more places can go down depending on what Monterrey, Cruz Azul and Santos do.

Samudio committed a childish foul on Guillermo Martínez. The ball was falling towards the hands of Gustavo Gutiérrez, but Samudio put pressure on the Mexican striker and ended up bringing it down From behind.

Tabó took the ball and as is his custom, a powerful shot to the center ended up taking down the scarlet keeper.

Nicolás Larcamón analyzed Cristante’s strategy well. Both had important arrivals, the same Antony Silva saved the Strip against a shot Diego Chávez, who without complications took Emanuel Gularte out of the way to outline and define.

And it is that without a doubt the Devils were in charge of generating the greatest danger, but the defensive strength of the locals avoided any situation and thus they were in charge of sentencing the game with the opportunity of the penalty.

Puebla now has 24 units to place itself in sixth position below the Scarlets due to goal difference. Both could be descending places with the results that the other clubs have in the rest of this J17.