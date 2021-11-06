Summary of the match Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona (3-3). GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

What he painted to be the resurgence of the Barcelona culminated with the same hardship that they have shown in this campaign. And is that the culés were heading to victory in a simple way by having a three goal advantage before him Celta Vigo, but in the end they were even on the scoreboard.

It seemed that the Barça I had regained my memory put Celta on the ropes from the first minutes, because in 34 minutes they had already taken the lead on the board with the goals of: Ansu Fati (5′), Sergio Busquets (18 ‘) and Memphis Depay (3. 4′). Everything was happiness.

Nevertheless, in the second half everything changed, overconfidence and the unfortunate injury of Ansu Fati at 46 ‘for a thigh problem they were diminishing the Catalans, while the locals were gaining ground on the pitch.

And it is that Iago Blades the comeback began to take shape, after at 52 ‘he gave the first call when sending the ball to the back of the net, while Nolito 74 ‘put more drama into the game.

The Mexican Nestor Araujo, which started in the substitute bench, entered change at 70 ‘ and collaborated for the match; same as came dramatically with both Iago Aspas at 96 ‘.

The culés took a strong blow in their attempt to resurface with his new DT Xavi Hernández, who from the following week will begin to work on the restructuring of the team, although it is clear that he will have to work overtime to raise a Barça that no one respects today.