Stroll and Tsunoda, first sanctioned of the GP of Mexico

It rang out loudly that Lance Stroll was going to change components of his power unit after a poor qualification in the United States Grand Prix that forced him to start in backward positions. However, Aston Martin made the decision not to do so, relying on the Canadian’s options to achieve a good race result.

Brand new power unit

But it was clear that the Aston Martin was not going to escape the same fate as the rest of the vehicles with Mercedes mechanics and it was only necessary to wait one race for the pilot to sanction for changing the entire power unit, exceeding the number of parts allowed. in the current season.

Stroll will debut a completely new power unit, exceeding the limit, as well as a new control unit and a new exhaust system. However, with these two components, he is within the limit, which does not prevent the sanction imposed from going to the back of the grid in the race this Sunday.

Lance Stroll will fight not to be last with another rider who has also decided to make changes to his power unit, taking the same penalty. This time it is not a Mercedes driver but a Honda driver; Yuki Tsunoda. Like Stroll, it will mount your third unit of each listed component, and in the case of exhausts, the sixth, of the eight allowed.

New exhaust for Sergio Pérez

Checo Pérez will also release a new escapement, which, like Tsunoda, is the sixth of the eight that can be used throughout the year without any sanction, so the Mexican will not penalize for this concept.

Reprimands for Hamilton and Raikkonen

Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen received a reprimand for an infraction during the first free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix. Both drivers left the track after the long straight, entering the grass, and returning to the track following a different path from the one marked by the race director.

