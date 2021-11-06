Stable version of ‘eFootball’ delayed until 2022

Things with eFootball they are not good at all. The game, which came to succeed Pro Evolution Soccer under the concept free to play, disappointed from the first moment due to its numerous failures. Konami acknowledged the problem and promised a big update for this month. Now, the developer announced that version 1.0 of the title will be delayed until spring 2022.

This delay also affects those who had reserved the Premium Player Pack of 40 euros, which was to include eFootball Coins (game coins), new game modes and the possibility of signing star players. The DLC was going to be available with the September update. But since this will not happen on the announced date, Konami refund payments and force paid users to reinstall the game.

“Due to the elimination of eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes elements that can only be used in the game after the v1.0.0 update, we cancel your advance order and we will refund the payment following the process defined by the platform “, explains the company in an official statement in the which also notes that “the process may take some time to complete.”

Konami has said it in Twitter. Unfortunately, eFootball 2022 it is “basically a demo”. In other words, the title needs a lot to improve and its current condition means that players cannot achieve a good gaming experience. It’s certainly still missing until the spring 2022 update arrives. But Konami released an update, v0.9.1, to fix some bugs in the short term.

The patch will be available from today, October 5. The company mentions that it fixes errors such as “some players disappear suddenly during the game”. Or some surprising ones like “the referee gets trapped on the surface of the court during a match.” It also ends the cause of some memes such as resolving the “animation that made player expressions look unnatural”.

andFootball 2022 launched on September 30 and quickly caused confusion. On Steam it is rated as the worst game ever. Much of the complaints from the community focused on the shameful state of the graphics and the bugs that affected the gaming experience.