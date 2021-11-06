Spielberg’s superyacht sells after trading at $ 158M

(Bloomberg) – Steven Spielberg sold his superyacht, Seven Seas, after valuing it earlier this year at $ 158 million.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new registered owner of the yacht is Zekelman Investments, according to data provider VesselsValue, an entity linked to Canadian steel billionaire Barry Zekelman. Edmiston, a broker involved in the deal, declined to comment or confirm the sale price. Zekelman and Spielberg did not respond to requests for comment.

Built for Spielberg in 2010 by Dutch firm Oceanco, the 86-meter yacht has teak decks, an elevator and space to accommodate 20 guests, plus 28 crew members. The Hollywood billionaire director is probably making room for his new yacht, a 109-meter boat, also made by Oceanco.

The transactions reflect a booming market for flamboyant vessels as rising equity markets inject new wealth into the fortunes of the world’s richest and most socially estranged sector amid the pandemic. Yacht builders are rushing to meet demand from new and repeat customers, including the world’s second-richest person, Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc., who recruited Oceanco to build a 127-meter superyacht at an estimated cost. of more than US $ 500 million.

The superyacht industry has not slowed down even as the pandemic measures begin to relax. So far this year, more than 550 new and used yachts over 30 meters have been sold, an increase of almost 50% over the previous year, according to Merijn de Waard, founder and director of SuperYacht Times.

Continue reading the story

The market “continues to increase,” he noted, adding that yachts are selling closer to their asking price than in the past and multiple offers are becoming more common.

The Robb Report, a luxury lifestyle publication, previously reported that the yacht had been sold, without identifying the buyer.

Seven Seas’ new owner, Zekelman, is CEO of Chicago-based steel tube and pipe manufacturer Zekelman Industries Inc.A race car enthusiast and veteran, he renamed Spielberg’s ship with a nickname in which he had Trusted before for its boats: Man of Steel.

Original Note: Spielberg’s Superyacht Sold After $ 158 Million Listing

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

© 2021 Bloomberg LP