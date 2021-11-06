Some 100,000 people fired the Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça

This content was published on 06 November 2021 – 21:43

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 6 (EFE) .- At least 100,000 people attended the Goiania Arena gym this Saturday to say goodbye to the singer and songwriter Marília Mendonça, one of the most popular artists in Brazil and winner of a Latin Grammy in 2019, who He died Friday in a plane crash.

The admirers of the 26-year-old singer and millions of followers on social networks and music platforms, whose death caused a great national commotion, lined up for kilometers around the gym in the city of Goiania (downtown) to enter to the pavilion and approach the coffin.

But many did not get to enter the gym in the three hours that its doors remained open and had to join the thousands of fans who took to the streets of Goiania to attend the funeral parade led by a Fire Department car carrying the body and some musicians friends.

The funeral procession of about 30 minutes culminated in the Parque Memorial de Goiania cemetery, where the singer was buried in a ceremony reserved for family and friends.

The Goiania Arena gym was donated for the wake by the governor of the state of Goias, Ronaldo Caiado -who also declared an official mourning of three days in the province-, due to the lack of capacity of other stages for what was already planned as a mass ceremony .

The doors of the gym were open between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. GMT) for admirers of the singer who chanted some of the best-known songs of the “queen of suffering”, thus known for her melancholic and deep style and by lyrics dealing with jealousy, betrayal, abandonment and disappointment in love.

“No one is going to suffer alone. We are all going to suffer”, was the song with which they accompanied the departure of the funeral procession.

The popularity of the singer could be measured in the almost 40 million followers she had on the Instagram network or in the 18.5 million that followed her on Spotify, a music platform where she ranked 41st on the list of the most popular artists. heard, above idols like Michael Jackson, Katy Perry or The Beatles.

Last year, when she gave a presentation broadcast on the internet from her residence in the midst of confinement by the pandemic, she attracted 3 million followers, which made her the protagonist of the most popular live show in the world.

The singer’s wake was attended by several of the main representatives of the so-called “sertaneja” (Brazilian country) music, among which the duo Maiara and Maraisa, Henrique and Juliano, and Jorge and Mateus.

Mendonça was the greatest reference of Sertaneja music, one of the most popular styles of the South American giant, which revolutionized with several themes about female empowerment, with which it put an end to male dominance in this genre.

Mendonça died on Friday afternoon due to the fall of the plane in which he was traveling to Caratinga, a city in the state of Minas Gerais where he would offer one of his first concerts after almost two years away from the boxes due to the covid pandemic.

The other four occupants of the aircraft also died in the accident, including its producer Henrique Ribeiro, his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira, and the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

Born on July 22, 1995 in the municipality of Cristianópolis, in the state of Goiás, Mendonça began composing at the age of 12.

In 2016 he stood out on the Brazilian music scene with the launch of his first album, which he named after himself and in which he included hugely successful songs, such as “Saudade do Meu Ex”, “Folgado” and “Infiel”, the latter song it was the most sung and played of that year in Brazil.

In 2019 he received the Latin Grammy in the category of Best Sertaneja Music Album for his project “Todos os Cantos”. EFE

cm / rrt

© EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the content of EFE’s services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA