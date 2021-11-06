Sofía Vergara will become a drug trafficker for ‘Griselda’, the new Netflix series

This will be the first leading role of Sofía Vergara, despite the fact that he has not done badly playing supporting roles, as was the case with Gloria in ‘Modern Family ‘, role that nominated him four times for the Grammy Awards.

Now, the Colombian actress will get into the skin of Griselda Blanco, one of the most important drug traffickers from his native country, in a Netflix miniseries. ‘Griselda’ will be based on true story of said businesswoman, who founded one of the most important cartels in Medellín and to whom more than 200 deaths are attributed. His success is due in part to his charisma and ambition, but also to the facet of a devoted mother, that allowed him to take his business to an unbeatable situation. She was known as “black widow” or “godmother of cocaine” due to her lethal nature.

“Griselda Blanco was a large character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire, many years before many of the more notorious male bosses we know so well.”Vergara said in an interview for Variety magazine.

Many years of work

Sofía Vergara has been working on this project for 8 years Of which she will be the executive producer as well as the protagonist, along with her partner Luis Balaguer from Latin World Entertainment. For the actress it is a mainly vocational role, being a part of the history of his native country.

The series will be directed by the also Colombian Andrés Baiz, and although it is a story totally removed from ‘Narcos’, part of his team will also be present at ‘Griselda’, as is the case of Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard.

“Griselda Blanco has long been an exciting project for Sofía and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story.”, said Newman also in Variety.

In short, we will soon be able to to see Sofía Vergara on television again, but this time in a role very different from what we were used to.

…

It sure interests you …

The spectacular photo of Sofía Vergara without any clothes at the age of 49 celebrating her love of coffee