Sofía Vergara will be the drug trafficker Griselda Blanco in a Netflix series | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Sofía Vergara will play the Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco in a Netflix miniseries produced by the creators of “Narcos,” the television platform announced on Wednesday.

Vergara will star in the six episodes that will narrate the life of Blanco, known by nicknames as “the godmother of cocaine” or “the black widow” and responsible for one of the most important drug cartels in the world until his assassination in 2012.

“Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to lead a billion dollar empire years before many of the more notorious bosses we know so much,” the actress said in a statement.

“Griselda” – that’s how the series will be titled – will include producer Eric Newman, producer of the “Narcos” phenomenon, about the life of Pablo Escobar, as well as Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard.

Colombian filmmaker Andrés Baiz will direct all episodes.

The figure of Blanco has been interesting to the big Hollywood studios for years, for example in 2019 STXfilms announced that it would shoot a film about his life titled “The Godmather” and starring Jennifer Lopez, although it is unknown when the project will be released.

Blanco participated in the founding of the Medellín cartel and acquired enormous power in the world of drug trafficking in the 1970s and early 1980s.

The woman was also a pioneer in the strategy of exporting drugs to the United States, a country where she was imprisoned for almost two decades after her arrest in 1985.

In 2004 she was deported to Colombia, where she remained in hiding, after being considered one of the richest women in the world, until she was murdered in 2012 in a butcher shop in a popular neighborhood in Medellín.