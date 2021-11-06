Sofía Vergara will be “godmother of cocaine” in Netflix series

Sofía Vergara will play a drug dealer in a Netflix series. Photo: Instagram.

Sofia Vergara will be part of the Netflix miniseries called “Griselda”, where she will play the “godmother of cocaine”, one of the most feared Colombian drug traffickers.

Vergara will give life to Griselda White, also known as the “Black Widow”, who was responsible for one of the most feared cartels in the world until she was killed in 2012.

“Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to lead a billion dollar empire years before many of the more notorious drug lords we know so much about”, said the actress about her participation in this project.

According to Los Angeles Time, Eric Newman, producer of the phenomenon “Narcos“, on the life of Pablo Escobar, is the one behind this project, along with Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard, and Andrés Baiz who will direct all the episodes.

This same medium confirmed that they have been planning this series for eight years, even before the idea of ​​broadcasting it on Netflix arose.

“Sofía is a brilliant talent and her passion, combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the incredible Andrés Baiz at the helm, means we have a very exciting series to share,” confessed Eric Newman, producer of this series.

At the moment there is no estimated date of when the series will premiere for Netflix, one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world.

Who was the “godmother of cocaine”, the drug trafficker that Sofía Vergara will play?

Ana Griselda Blanco Restrepo, known as the “cocaine godmother” was a Colombian drug trafficker and criminal.

She was in charge of integrating the Medellin cartel and was a pioneer in the cocaine trade during the 1970s and 1980s.

In the same way, she was a collaborator with Pablo Escobar, so it also helped him control all his distribution networks.

She was married several times and was suspected of having caused the deaths of her husbands and was considered one of the richest women in the world at that time.

She was imprisoned in 1985 for the murder of two Cuban drug traffickers, and regained her freedom in the 2000s. she was murdered in Colombia in 2012.