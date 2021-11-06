Sofía Vergara is behind the success of Colibritany and its sexy chamberlain – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.- TikTok has revived one of the most viral events of 2012, the party by Colibritanand where the sexy chamberlain is sought out.

The user @_just_mau shared several data about the success of ‘la qinceañera’ where it is highlighted that this was not her real name, she was not 15 years old, but one of the most shocking things that the renowned actress, Sofia Vergara was involved.

As shared Mau medina In 2012 Sofía Vergara saw potential on YouTube where she bet on young talent such as Leslie Polynesia, Pautips and of course Colibritany.

@_just_mau We have been taken outraged and we are left without cochinita or caviar tamales ## oldyoutube ## colibritany ## sofiavergara ♬ original sound – Mau Medina



Medina comments that Vergara created the channel New and in it he uploaded several videos with his son before he was directed to business. This version was supported by various media that, at that time, shared that the actress’s channel had opted to make public the video of the charismatic quinceañera.

Although the channel no longer retains the name, you can still enjoy the song of the queen of Cocoyoc.

The video of My sexy chamberlain currently features 45 million views.